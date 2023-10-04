WAGGA trainer Scott Spackman is set to test stable star Rocket Tiger in group two company at Flemington on Saturday.
Chad Schofield has been booked to ride Rocket Tiger in the $300,000 Gilgai Stakes (1200m).
Rocket Tiger ran an encouraging third placing first-up in Benchmark 100 company at Caulfield last month, prompting Spackman to follow through with his back-up plan after failing to gain a start in the $2 million Kosciuszko.
"(Last start) was a Benchmark 100 and he goes like a jet, he should be in the Kosciuszko," Spackman said.
"You have a look around after that and you can't find anything else that suits. He went up to 81 rater, he's got to got to carry 61.5 (kilograms) in any benchmark 78 race in the city so let's just have a crack. What have we got to lose?"
Spackman always had the Gilgai in mind for Rocket Tiger, who is a $101 chance with TAB.
"It's not an afterthought, it was always in the back of my mind, this race," he said.
"You've got the Kosciuszko and the Everest next weekend, you've also got that group three (Sydney Stakes) down there, where horses will be eligible for the Everest if one pulls out. They all want to be there on the big day, where I don't really care about that. I thought I'd dodge that weekend, that was my way of thinking, it's a really nice group two for him.
"This horse probably could be at that level, or probably should have been at this level or won a group one, group two or listed race by now if not for injury. But the little fella's happy and I'm happy to be taking him.
"I think his run the other day was just as good as his win in town as a two-year-old. He's been down the straight six before and he was very good that day so onwards and upwards."
...
ALBURY trainer Donna Scott will chase a third Flemington win this preparation with Our Last Cash on Saturday.
Our Last Cash has drawn barrier 17 in the $80,000 Benchmark 78 Handicap (1200m) down the straight.
Craig Williams retains the ride with Our Last Cash set to carry 61.5 kilograms.
...
SOUTHERN District Racing Association (SDRA) is mourning the loss of former Wagga trainer Peter Churche.
Churche passed away at home last month aged 79.
A former shearer, Churche trained a small team from his Crampton Street stables up until the end of 2018.
His best horse was Video Show, who he won five races with and started in a Wagga Gold Cup in 2016.
A graveside funeral will be held at the Wagga Lawn Cemetery this Friday, October 6, at 11.30am.
...
ALBURY sprinter Bianco Vilano produced a much-improved barrier trial effort at Benalla on Monday.
Bianco Vilano had his final public hit-out before Saturday week's $2 million Kosciuszko and appeared to take great benefit from his first to second trial.
Craig Williams made the trip to Benalla to ride Bianco Vilano, who scored a strong three-length win in the 1000m trial.
Bianco Vilano clocked 1:00.30 for the 1000m after being scratched from a Wagga trial on Saturday.
Bianco Vilano was $34 into $26 after the trial.
...
FORMER Corowa galloper Front Page also rounded off his preparation for the $2 million Kosciuszko with a trial at Goulburn on Tuesday.
Tyler Schiller made the trip down to ride Front Page in the hit-out and he finished a half length behind fellow Kosciuszko contender Mogo Magic in the 800m trial.
Front Page is a $6.00 chance for back-to-back Kosciuszkos behind $3.50 favourite Opal Ridge.
...
KOORINGAL Stud were cheering the group one win of Tropical Squall at Randwick on Saturday.
Tropical Squall's win in the Flight Stakes (1600m) gave resident stallion Prized Icon his first group one winner.
Bred by Kooringal Stud and sold for $16,000 as a weanling, Tropical Squall has now amassed over $500,000 in prizemoney with three wins from four starts.
It was Prized Icon's first stakes winner with his first crop only just beginning their three-year-old season.
...
FORMER Southern District apprentice Molly Bourke was recognised for her outstanding 2022-23 season last week.
Bourke was named the Country Apprentice Jockey of the Year at Racing NSW Country's awards.
Bourke, originally from Tumbarumba, has been with the John O'Shea stable in Sydney since May.
She returned to the Southern District on Sunday for one ride at Cootamundra where she finished a close third on Shaka Rock in the cup.
...
PROMISING Wagga stayer Lumber Dream will contest the $34,000 Tony Campbell Memorial Cup (1400m) at Canberra on Friday.
Lumber Dream will head into the race first up for trainer Rodger Waters and has drawn the inside barrier with Mathew Cahill to ride.
...
GALLOPS
Saturday: Albury (TAB), Young (non-TAB)
TROTS
Friday: Wagga (TAB)
Tuesday: Young (TAB)
DOGS
Friday: Wagga (TAB)
Monday: Wagga (TAB)
Wednesday: Temora (TAB)
