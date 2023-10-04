A Wagga truck dismantling business is set to close its doors after more than 40 years of service.
Trucking Supplies Wagga will close permanently in December.
The business works with old and damaged trucks, salvaging and repairing parts to re-sell to customers right across the country and New Zealand.
However, the rising price of stock, staff shortages and the retirement of knowledgeable staff retiring have all contributed to the decision to close.
The business's parent company, Royans, will continue to operate as normal
Manager Geoff Collins said while it was sad to see the end of the era, the staff took pride in the good work they have done over the decades.
"It is a bit sad but it's a change in the industry," he said.
"We want to close on a high, we know we are one of the best dismantlers in Australia and we decided we wouldn't try and push it and try and fit something into the role and give ourselves a bad name."
Everything was flipped on its head when prices skyrocketed following COVID-19.
"The problem with COVID-19 was that a lot of people with trucks were at home and decided to buy trucks from auctions and it drove prices through the roof," Mr Collins said.
"They're starting to come back slowly but it just wont ever be what they were before."
Mr Collins said customers will need to ensure they get in before Christmas if they want anything as the gates will be closed after that time.
The business has been operating in Wagga since 1980 and has changed drastically over the years.
"It used to be sales and service when it started off and then they went into the second-hand side of it," Mr Collins said.
Mr Collins said the biggest change has been the advancement in the technology, which he said was a good thing.
The business moved to its current location in East Wagga in 1997 and has operated successfully from that location since.
There are currently seven employees, six of whom have positions in line for them following the closure.
Mr Collins said his biggest priority ahead of the closure was trying to find work for one long-term employee.
"There's only one staff member who we are trying to find work for, he's been with us for 25 years," he said.
"He has his forklift licence and he's very reliable and a good worker."
Mr Collins urged any businesses looking for a staff member who can do yard work to contact Trucking Supplies.
