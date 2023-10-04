The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Trucking Supplies Wagga to close doors after 40 years

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated October 5 2023 - 9:45am, first published October 4 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trucking Supplies Wagga manager Geoff Collins is embracing the end of an era as the business looks to close after 40 years. Picture by Ash Smith
Trucking Supplies Wagga manager Geoff Collins is embracing the end of an era as the business looks to close after 40 years. Picture by Ash Smith

A Wagga truck dismantling business is set to close its doors after more than 40 years of service.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.