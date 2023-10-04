Wagga players ready to take the court for Riverina at this weekend's Regional State Cup

After months of anticipation the Riverina's best young netballers are ready to take the court at this weekend's Regional State Cup.
Six Wagga athletes will pull on the Riverina uniform for the two day competition in Syndey.
Head coach Sally Hunter said the group has been training together well in the lead up to their first game on Saturday.
Admitting there have been some difficulties getting players together due to both geography and clashing schedules, Hunter said it's a problem she expects most regions will have encountered.
"We've got a very talented bunch of girls," Hunter said.
"I think all the regions would probably be doing the same thing now, trying to come together at the last minute now that everyone's seasons and rep has finished up, so we've had a couple of solid training sessions trying to bring the group together and it's exciting.
"I think the distance is fine because all these girls are used to travelling for netball but more so just all of their other commitments, they all play footy netball on the weekend, have their rep programs, a few of them are involved in Southern Sports Academy, so they've got enough on their plates as it is, time is the biggest issue and trying to get them together."
Pleased with what she's seen in the training sessions they have had, Hunter said she is lucky to have a team where many players have played together previously.
Playing against some of the squad herself, Hunter said there's a good mix of familiar and new faces in the squad.
Unfamiliar with the Cup competition herself, Hunter doesn't have expectations for the weekend outside of being competitive.
"I'll be interested to see [what it's like], I haven't had a lot of experience in this competition, I imagine a lot of the regions have the same issue in trying to get solid training sessions together beforehand," she said.
"We'll go out there and we'll try and win but as long as they're competitive, as long as they're each playing their best netball, I suppose that's what we're really looking for."
The team will play 12 games over the two day carnival, and assistant coach Rachel King has no concerns for how the players will hold up.
"They are all very, very fit, so I think they'll be fine across those days, it's all about managing loads and recovering properly throughout that time," King said.
Playing alongside many of the girls at Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes and working with them through the Southern Sports Academy, King said she's excited to be taking on a new role for the weekend.
Team manager Jacqui Sharp said the competition in an important opportunity for the bush players to be seen by metropolitan selectors.
"We were talking about the expectation to win, but I think our expectation is for our girls to be seen in a different light for that pathway," Sharp said.
"Premier league coaches come down and stuff like that, we just want the best for these girls."
The Riverina team was selected following the Riverina Regional League competition held in April of this year.
The Regional League competition included sides from Wagga, Barellan, Hume, Griffith, Leeton, Narrandera and Tumut Netball Associations.
