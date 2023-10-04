The Daily Advertiser
Wagga players ready to take the court for Riverina at this weekend's Regional State Cup

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
October 4 2023 - 12:30pm
Wagga athletes Elysia Smith, Phoebe Wallace, Ashley Reynoldson, Emily McPherson, Ruby Gillard and Ava Moller will play for Riverina in this weekend's Regional State Cup. Picture by Les Smith
Wagga athletes Elysia Smith, Phoebe Wallace, Ashley Reynoldson, Emily McPherson, Ruby Gillard and Ava Moller will play for Riverina in this weekend's Regional State Cup. Picture by Les Smith

After months of anticipation the Riverina's best young netballers are ready to take the court at this weekend's Regional State Cup.

