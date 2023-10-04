Getting their hands dirty working on Supercars is every mechanic's dream and it's one that is about to become reality for a group of six high-performing automotive apprentices.
Gabriel Tomasoni, a third-year Agricultural Mechanical Technology student at TAFE NSW, is among the cohort of students selected to help out at the Bathurst 1000 this weekend.
It is a "privilege" the 22-year-old is taking in his stride as he looks to make every moment count while in the pits at one of the country's most prestigious Supercar races.
"I'll be excited to work on the V8 Supercars specifically and I think a technical job like doing an engine swap or something major like that would be exciting for me," he said.
It is a lot different to his usual line of work, which is centred around heavy diesel mechanics, meaning it will give him a taste of something fresh.
"I'll learn what it's like to work on that sort of light vehicle, it's definitely a lot different to heavy diesel, it's a lot more fast pace and smaller - more compacted," Mr Tomasoni said.
"I'm looking forward to the experience in that kind of sector, it will give me a good taste for it to see if I do want to do it as a career later."
The students aren't entirely sure what to expect, but the hands-on invitation alone is not one handed out often.
"We've just been told we will be helping out with the crews so I'm just prepared to be doing all the apprentice jobs and ground work they don't really need to be spending extra time doing - anything above that would be good," Mr Tomasoni said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Like his fellow students, Mr Tomasoni wasn't expecting to be among those selected to attend, with the good news coming as a surprise.
"I was actually in my work gear going out to a job and I got a call from [teacher] Trent O'Neill," he said.
"It was a bit of a surprise. I feel like it's a bit of a privilege to have been selected."
Mr O'Neill, the TAFE NSW Wagga Agricultural Mechanical Technology head teacher, said attending the Bathurst 1000 is an opportunity given to a small number of high-performing students each year.
Those selected are students who have shown class participation and involvement, are highly skilled and deserving of the experience and have shown engagement in the trade.
Mr O'Neill said it is a good growing experience for the students.
"It shows them that their skills can be adapted into any situation and not just out in a paddock or workshop but in a high-paced environment, or just even general life skills," he said.
"It shows them how universal the skills are that they learn through TAFE."
Mr O'Neill said it will also be an experience of a lifetime, with the likes of the weather no doubt making for an action-packed weekend.
"They will definitely be doing repairs, it's going to be a wet weekend so there will be plenty of accidents so there will probably be everything from accident damage to blown motors to engine swap-outs and suspension tune-ups," he said.
"It's a very sought-after experience.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.