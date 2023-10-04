Riverina league tag side to attend first state carnival this weekend

The Riverina's top league tag players will battle it out against the top players from across NSW in the Country Championships this weekend.
Riverina will send a 20-player squad to Boorowa for the event with players representing seven clubs.
Coach Paul Watson said it's an exciting opportunity for league tag players to test themselves at a higher level.
"It's the first year that they've had it, and they're trying to get players from all regions involved," Watson said.
"It gives the girls that play league tag an opportunity to represent their areas and a chance to see where they sit against some of the best across the state."
Please to have a good mix of players from across Group Nine and beyond, Watson said the interest in the carnival has been huge.
Following calls for expressions of interest Watson said they had 45 players put their names down for trials and selection.
Coming together for trials and a handful of training sessions before Sunday's tournament, he said the group looks good together out on field.
"We've got pretty good representation right across Group Nine as well as some players from Tumbarumba and Griffith, and we've got a good mix of youth and experience in there and hopefully they can all gel together and produce some good league tag on the day," he said.
"We had selection trials, and then a session and we're having another training run on Wednesday just to go through patterns and just to give the girls opportunity to get to know each other and learn a little bit about each other and their games and hopefully put it all together as one complete unit.
"There's definitely a lot of talent there, they all got along really well, a lot of them had only met each other properly for the first time, other than playing against each other throughout the year, but you wouldn't have known that looking at them, they got on like a house on fire.
"They're all keen and athletic and it's really good to see, it's exciting."
While women's league has continued to grow in participation and popularity, there is often a focus on bringing players into the tackle game.
Watson said he's pleased to see more opportunities coming about for tag players specifically.
"There's been a lot of progression in women's sport which is fantastic, and there's a lot of talk about tackle and stuff at the moment, but the league tag sort of does sit in the background a little bit and hasn't had that opportunity," Watson said.
"So this is good for them because not all girls want to play tackle, we do have a couple of girls that have played tackle in representative within the team but not everyone's in that frame of mind, and some of them really love the game and focus a lot on league tag and they deserve that opportunity, and this is their chance.
"Hopefully it just grows and grows and gives them an opportunity and a pathway to some representative league tag."
Riverina will play four games and a finals series in the carnival which will run for one day on Sunday, October 8.
Riverina Bulls league tag team
Shanae Freeman, Lucy Fulham, Layhnee Kearnes, Emily Parker (Southcity), Destiny White, Danielle Hand (Gundagai), Sophie Bowley (Junee), Halle Watson, Shayla Watson, Jada Hartwig, Lauren Jolliffe, Jorja Pinney, Jess Wendt, Gelske Vanderland, Molly Moorby, Abbey Hartley (Kangaroos), Hannah Wooden (Tumbarumba), Kate Pevere, Brooke Wiggett (Brothers), Savera Tanuvasa (Griffith).
