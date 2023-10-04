Wagga RSL all-rounder Ben Masterson is excited to line up again for the Bulldogs after recently returning home from a six-month stint playing in the United Kingdom.
Masterson was the latest representative from the Bulldogs to head over to Alford Cricket Club who play in the second division of the Lincolnshire County League.
The two clubs have exchanged players over the last couple of years and Masterson said it was a great experience to play cricket on the other side of the world.
"Yeah it was different," Masterson said.
"It was definitely something that I'll treasure forever being given the opportunity to represent our club overseas is something that we've always been very proud of.
"I'm just fortunate enough to be given that opportunity and we've often had an exchange with the Alford Cricket Club over in England.
"They've had people come to us and we've had people go over there, it's always been a healthy relationship between us two and I was lucky enough to be a part of it."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Masterson said there was a couple of big differences between playing for Alford and the Bulldogs and found the strength of the competition was the one thing that potentially caught him by surprise.
"It was probably the standard," he said.
"Not saying that their standard wasn't quite up to ours but I think the standard over there was in between Wagga seconds and thirds.
"Having obviously played a lot of seconds out here lately I was fortunate enough to have a pretty fair season over there."
It was a successful campaign from Masterson who finished up as the leader wicket-taker while he also was the second highest run-scorer.
Masterson was modest about his results and said that he was fortunate enough to receive some good opportunities to perform.
"I didn't do too bad," he said.
"I was given a few opportunities with the bat early but didn't quite convert many of the big scores I wanted to.
"I was fortunate to get a big one there at the end and then I think bowling was just normal for me.
"I had high standards and tried to stick to them and I was fortunate enough to take a few wickets."
Masterson's success with the bat and ball saw him poll quite strongly in the most valuable player count as he finished on 158 points which was nearly twice the score of runner-up Finley Kelleher.
He said that it was a nice accolade to pick up however he admitted that he got the most satisfaction from seeing the team develop.
"It was good to come home with that," he said.
"Playing three games a week made it a bit easier and also when you are given opportunities with the bat up the top.
"I was also pretty much bowling my maximum overs game in game out and I was contributing in the field as well.
"But it wasn't about the individual awards for me, it was more so the team and seeing them grow from when I got there to when I left was magnificent."
The Bulldogs will begin their campaign next weekend and Masterson said he can't wait to get stuck into the season with RSL.
"We won three flags last year so we've proven we've got enough depth there to cover some of the big losses," he said.
"Obviously Brad McMillan is heading over to Albury and best of luck to him as he's been working really hard over the past couple of years.
"He really deserves it but we've got a couple of young blokes like Braithy Gain, Lachie Higman and even Fletcher Morton who had a really good end to his campaign.
"A lot of those boys will be looking to go into ones and if I go into ones then I go into ones.
"But if I go into twos then I'll go into twos, I'm pretty happy to let Sam (Perry) make that decision because I'm just fortunate to be able to share the field with 10 of my good mates every week."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.