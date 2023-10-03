Wagga's prepolling booth was bustling with activity on Tuesday as 'Yes' and 'No' voters flocked to cast their Voice to Parliament referendum votes early.
The city's booth, at 53 Berry Street, opened its doors at 8.30am, kicking off a two-week early voting period ahead of polling day on October 14.
Australian Electoral Commissioner Tom Rogers has encouraged voters to make sure they cast their ballots, in what is the first referendum since 1999, and plenty of people did just that in Wagga on Tuesday.
"This is the first time the country is coming together in nearly a quarter of a century to have their say on potential constitutional change," Mr Rogers said.
"If you can vote on October 14, then that's what you should do. However, if your circumstances might prevent you from doing that then you need to think about the early voting options available and vote according to your circumstances."
Voting is compulsory for all enrolled Australians.
Voters will be given a ballot and asked to vote 'Yes' or 'No' in response to whether they support altering the constitution to recognise the First People's of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice.
At the Wagga prepoll on Tuesday, Riverina 'Yes' campaigner Nick Spragg was hopeful for victory despite recent polls showing the 'No' vote in front.
"It looks like it's going to be exceedingly close, so I think the people are probably making the decisions from today. A large amount of people are saying they're undecided," Mr Spragg said.
Others in the 'Yes' camp are worried the 'No' campaign has been gaining traction and media attention by spreading what they labelled as "untruths" and misinformation.
"I think that the term advisory committee should have been used before the word voice and that would have made things a lot clearer to people," 'Yes' campaign volunteer Ray McKinnon said.
Mr McKinnon said when he described the Voice as an advisory committee it helped clear up voters' confusion.
For 'No' campaigner Marguarete O'Reilly, this referendum is the first time she has engaged in politics and she hoped the 'No' vote prevailed.
Ms O'Reilly said she believed the Constitution of Australia should not be changed.
"If the 'Yes' campaign gets up, well, you know I've got my popcorn and I'm reeling the movie and I will watch to see what actually happens," Ms O'Reilly said.
Andrew Campbell planned to vote 'No' in the referendum as he believed First Nations peoples were adequately represented in the Parliament.
"I've done my research and ... if there are Indigenous people in Parliament that means they're not being excluded," Mr Campbell said.
Another 'No' voter, Karen Baumer, felt the Voice would divide society further - something she feared would have implications for Australia's multicultural society.
However, Cain McKinnon said a 'Yes' vote would be important in giving First Nations people an equal say and vote, which he believed was crucial in a democratic society.
"If we're making policy about a certain group of people that should have the opportunity to influence that policy themselves," Mr McKinnon said.
Mr Rogers urged voters to be respectful to all staff and be patient, with the AEC doing its best to minimise queues.
"The fact is that when you run an in-person process to the scale of a federal referendum where people effectively choose when and where they attend, you simply cannot prevent all queues," he said.
"This is also a good opportunity to remind voters that AEC polling officials are members of your community - parents, grandparents, neighbours and work colleagues - they will be doing a great job at delivering the vote and that deserves respect."
