The Daily Advertisersport
Home/Sport/Cricket

The Wagga Cricket season is set to start with a bang as teams will open their campaign with two Twenty20 games

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
October 3 2023 - 5:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Wagga Cricket season is set to start with a bang as teams will open their campaign with two Twenty20 games. Picture by Les Smith
The Wagga Cricket season is set to start with a bang as teams will open their campaign with two Twenty20 games. Picture by Les Smith

The Wagga Cricket season is set to start with a bang as teams will open their campaign with two Twenty20 games.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.