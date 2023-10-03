The Wagga Cricket season is set to start with a bang as teams will open their campaign with two Twenty20 games.
The new season starts on October 14 with reigning premiers Wagga City set to start their premiership defence playing host to St Michaels.
South Wagga will head to Rawlings Park to play Lake Albert while Wagga RSL and Kooringal will face off in the final game of the opening round.
Teams will then play a second round of T20 games the next weekend before starting the one-day competition on October 28.
Following five rounds of one-day competition, teams will then play the third round of the T20 competition on December 2.
Teams will have a break following the seventh round of the one-day competition on December 16 and return with the fourth round of the T20 comp on January 13.
The fifth and final round of the shorter format comp will then be held on January 20 with teams then playing out the final five rounds of the one-day competition ahead of the start of the finals which is scheduled for March 2.
Like it was scheduled last year, the two competitions will be held separately with a T20 final set to be held between the top two sides following the five rounds.
