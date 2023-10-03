Abilities Unleashed to provide access to local sporting opportunities

Local adults with a disability will have the chance to experience new sports next week thanks to a Disability Sports Australia come and try day.
The Abilities Unleashed Adults pilot program is targeted at individuals aged 18 and over, and features four local sports programs.
General Manager Ayden Shaw said the program aims to link participants to local inclusion programs to ensure they can access sport once the sessions are completed.
"Abilities Unleashed builds on a program that we're being doing for a long period of time with Sport New South Wales called Activate Inclusion Sport Days, it's a multi-sport come and try day where participants with disability, who are adults, get the chance to try different sport and recreation activities," Shaw said.
"A real focus on the program is that we know for a lot of participants with disability, there isn't local pathways, so a real focus of the program is having local sports with local opportunities that participants can then meaningfully connect to afterwards."
Shaw said while come and try days are important for building community awareness, providing the next step to ongoing sport opportunities is crucial.
Wagga is the first location to host the event, after the local council expressed support for it.
The event is a direct result of feedback they've received running similar events for children aged 5-17.
"A big focus for us is recognising that for a lot of adults with disability, performing at that high level or being involved in elite sport isn't always an option, and often what we see is that people want to be involved in sport, but they may have had a previous bad experience or they're not sure where to start, so that's why these days are really that starting point," Shaw said.
As the 2024 Paralympics quickly approach, Shaw said now is an important time to capitalise on the build up towards the Games.
"We know leading into a Paralympics year as well, where there'll be a real awareness around disability sport, we're hoping to provide that opportunity that then hopefully result in some increased participation," he said.
Shaw said the day is open to any adult with a disability, whether or not they currently are active or involved in organised sport.
"We target not just people that are already active, but we look at disability providers and those that can provide that experience for that participant in a very safe and welcoming environment that we know has a really strong impact on their ability to continue in sport," he said.
Participants will rotate through different sports including rugby league, wheelchair rugby league, netball, and badminton.
Abilities Unleashed Adults will run at the Equex Centre on October 10 from 9:30am.
