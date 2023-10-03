Wagga RSL captain-coach Sam Perry is confident the Bulldogs will be able to overcome the departure of two of their top order batsman.
Brad McMillan has left the Bulldogs and signed with Albury Cricket Club for this season while Jaison Greer has made the move back to Brisbane.
While noting that the pair would be two reasonably big outs for his side, Perry believed that their departure would create an exciting opportunity for some younger players to prove they deserve a first grade spot.
"They both batted in the top four in the finals for us," Perry said.
"So we are probably two batsman short in a sense that they've been there for a couple of seasons now.
"But it's a perfect opportunity for a few of our younger guys and second graders to step up and try and cement their spot in ones.
"I think it just adds a bit more competition to our squad to be completely honest as last year we probably had nearly everyone locked in and from week to week it was pretty much the same team.
"But this gives options for people to score runs and make a claim to play ones, then vice versa if you are not scoring runs in ones then you will go back to the twos and have a crack at trying to get back into ones.
"I think it's exciting for our group and hopefully a few of the younger fellas can step up, we had some great performances in the back half of last year so fingers crossed we can build on that and something special can come of it."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
The Bulldogs blooded a couple of junior players towards the end of last season and Perry said he was hopeful that youngsters like Braith Gain and Lachie Higman could play a fair bit of first grade cricket in the upcoming campaign.
"You saw the likes of Braith Gain and Lachie Higman last year who were really good at the back end of the year and both got a good taste of first grade," he said.
"Braith is obviously going through all the development pathway stuff at the moment and he's playing a few games with Penrith which is good to see.
"Fingers crossed he can turn his junior form into a bit of senior form and really make a claim for a permanent spot in first grade which will be nice."
The Bulldogs were eliminated in the first week of finals last season and Perry said he was hopeful they could improve on that result.
"I'd like to think so," he said.
"But I think the competition is going to be a hell of a lot stronger this year as well and there is a few clubs that have signed a few good players.
"St Micks for example they finished on the bottom last year, but by all reports they have signed a few and will be quite strong.
"I think across the competition it will be quite strong, every game is important and we will see what happens.
"We'd obviously love to make finals again and anything less than finals is a failure compared to last year.
"But the competition is stronger this year than it was last year and I think it will be a very interesting competition."
While falling short of first grade premiership success last season, the Bulldogs were able to sweep the lower grades and Perry said the entire club was looking forward to getting stuck into the new campaign.
"We are very excited," he said.
"I think last year as a club we were extremely successful and twos through to fours were lucky enough to win grand finals which is always a pleasing result for the club.
"First grade we were probably a little bit disappointing in the sense that we probably thought we were better than what we finished up.
"But at the end of the day from a club perspective it was very successful and hopefully there's bigger and better things this year, which is going to be a little bit difficult based on winning three comps last year.
"I think you always look forward and try and improve and if first grade can get into the grand final or even go one better than last year then it's probably been successful."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.