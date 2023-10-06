The Daily Advertiser
Home/Photos and Video

Feature Property: 25 Lampe Avenue, Wagga Wagga

Jacinta Dickins
By Jacinta Dickins
October 7 2023 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The subtle palette of modern tones underlined by a manicured front garden combine to create wondrous street appeal and highlights the consideration given to this home's heritage. Pictures supplied.
The subtle palette of modern tones underlined by a manicured front garden combine to create wondrous street appeal and highlights the consideration given to this home's heritage. Pictures supplied.

BED 2 | BATH 1 | CAR 1

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jacinta Dickins

Jacinta Dickins

Features and Special Publications Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.