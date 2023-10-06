BED 2 | BATH 1 | CAR 1
Situated in a peaceful cul-de-sac only a stone's throw away from Wagga's bustling Fitzmaurice and Baylis Streets, this classic 1920 brick cottage has been thoughtfully updated.
This home presents an incredible opportunity for savvy owner occupiers and investors alike.
The subtle palette of modern tones underlined by a manicured front garden combine to create wondrous street appeal and highlights the consideration given to this home's heritage.
Enter the bright and inviting living space and your attention is immediately drawn to high ceilings with recessed LED lights, luxurious carpet and premium finishes.
There is a rustic chic kitchen/dining area including a cooking station with an elegantly hidden range hood, exposed brick feature wall and storage.
Two well-sized bedrooms share a neat central bathroom with bath/shower combo and separate toilet, with a full-size laundry at the rear of the house.
Sanctuary awaits in the fully-fenced backyard, with freshly-sewn lawn and a neat array of garden beds giving opportunity to either transform the space into an oasis of greenery or keep it low maintenance.
The paved entertaining area is perfect for warm weather BBQs, while off-street parking and secure side access are a bonus.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.