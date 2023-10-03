The Daily Advertisersport
Northern Jets look to field first women's team

By Tahlia Sinclair
October 3 2023 - 3:31pm
Northern Jets' first female players attended a joint junior and senior training session. Picture supplied
Northern Jets will look to join the Southern NSW Women's League next year as the local women's football competition continues to grow.

