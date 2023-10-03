Northern Jets look to field first women's team

Northern Jets will look to join the Southern NSW Women's League next year as the local women's football competition continues to grow.
With interest in the proposed team already booming, the Jets have run their first training sessions with the side in hopes of joining the 14 AFL Riverina clubs currently playing int he competition.
Jets secretary Holly Walker said it's the right time for the club to expand it's offerings, and credited the junior club with being the driver for girls and women's football.
"We could see how the other clubs have benefited from it, and it's not like we are lacking enthusiasm," Walker said.
"We had a lot of girls interested, we put up a post back in May to see who would be interested and we had 18 or 19 girls.
"It's really good for the club, it continues the club through the off season and the girls are sporty, they want to keep up their fitness, it's all fun for us, a lot of the girls, me included, have never played football as a competition, so we're not thinking we're going to be premiers or anything like that."
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
While nominations for teams doesn't open until late this year, Walker said the club has already started training and hopes by starting their preseason early they'll have a solid group to nominate with.
Walker's father, Terry, will coach the side, and she said those who have attended the first training sessions are already hooked
"They're very enthusiastic," Walker said.
"We're all netballers and I think we're all just very keen to get physical, I think with netball we have all that passion and power but it's a non-contact sport whereas this one, we got into it and it was just really fun to take that passion and put it into some contact," she said.
"We've been talking about it for over a year now and I think now's the time to try and get up a team because it's an established competition now, and we can see that other clubs can do it so why can't we."
After a huge year for women's sport, Walker said she's hopeful to capitalise on the momentum and bring fresh faces into the club.
She said players from outside of the club are also very welcomed.
"I'm pretty sure most of our team will be made up of netballers but we are also trying to find other people because understandably not every netballer wants to play football," she said.
"We're going to try and have to recruit from other towns, like West Wyalong, and I don't think there's a comp in the north so we'll look there, we've had some interest already from out of town, a lady from Hillston contacted me, so it's been really good considering we haven't actually advertised yet."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.