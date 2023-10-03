Thanks for your wise and compassionate words, Dad.
When the question of voting to include Indigenous people in the constitution came up over a cup of tea with my 93-year-old farmer/grazier father, he very quietly said: "Oh well, I think it's the right thing to do - what do you think?"
I am again astonished at the lack of accurate understanding from some of your correspondents on topics regarding the Referendum and the background to Australia's political policies from the time of Federation.
Again, I would like "Letters to the Editor" contributors and your Daily Advertiser readers to check out the webpages of the National Museum of Australia, which have excellent articles on these topics, written for upper school levels in plain language.
Mr Couzens' letter (September 27) claims that Alfred Deakin as our first Prime Minister, brought in the White Australia Policy in 1902.
Deakin was our second Prime Minister, taking the reins after Edmund Barton resigned to join the newly created High Court in 1903.
Barton and Deakin were involved in the creation of the Commonwealth's "Immigration Restriction Act", which came to be known as the White Australia Policy in December 1901.
Before Federation, each colony had established its own economic and migration policies, some going so far as to exclude anyone of non-British descent.
This Act was specifically targeted at non-European immigration, especially non-British immigrants.
It was to counter the fear of other ethnicities, especially the Chinese who had been here in high numbers during the Gold Rush era.
They had gradually left the goldfields and moved into the cities looking for jobs and were seen as a threat to employment and income levels for white adult males.
The Act was never aimed at Aboriginal peoples at all, which is what Mr Couzens claims. The Aboriginal peoples were perceived as a "dying race" at the time, and never subjected to "abuse and neglect" because of this Act.
This kind of misinformation being presented to the public is really misleading.
It does nothing to clarify the arguments about the Voice referendum but spreads divisive and ignorant commentary in the public space.
Gretchen Sleeman, San Isidore
After reading your article on the No vote soirée at the Civic Theatre on September 26, I embarked on a bit of research to unearth the bona fides of Julie Head, billed as the constitutional expert on the speaker list. The result. Nothing. Zero. Total blank.
By her own admission she is not even a lawyer yet the No camp billed her as an expert.
I have yet to hear a single constitutional law expert; someone qualified and practising in the field of constitutional law, who holds the view that the success of this referendum will be a threat to our democracy or way of life.
Sadly, the only shot in the locker for the No campaign is fear and if it succeeds the Australian nation will be the loser.
My husband and I were taken aback by the first two lines in an article in The Daily Advertiser titled "Voice proposal 'a dog's breakfast'" (September 28).
To describe the 130 people in attendance as packing Wagga Civic Theatre is a gross over-statement.
The word "packed" brings with it the connotation of sardines in a tin, where there's little or no room to move.
The capacity of this building is 492. Anyone with a bit of mathematical skill can work out that 130 goes into 492 3.78 times. This does not constitute a parked in crowd.
To start off this article on the gathering of "No" to the Voice campaigners in such a manner is as far-fetched as the ideas that these "No" campaigners are putting forward.
My husband has posted his "Yes" to the Voice vote. I'll be attending the early polling booth to vote "Yes".
