Parts of the southern and western Riverina have copped a drenching as a significant weather system moves through the region, but the heavy rainfall has largely dodged Wagga.
The city's airport picked up just 1.8 millimetres of rain in the 24 hours to 9am on Wednesday, while 2.8mm was recorded at Kapooka.
Elsewhere, Deniliquin was drenched by 72.4mm, Hay copped 49.8mm, Albury recorded 34.4mm, and 12.8mm fell at Yanco and Narrandera.
Between 9am and 11.30am on Wednesday, a further 13.4mm has been recorded in Albury and an additional 7.2mm has landed in the rain gauge at Narrandera. Wagga Airport has picked up a further 0.6mm in the same time period.
The Bureau of Meteorology had issued an alert on Tuesday morning, warning of a severe weather system that could dump up to 100 millimetres of rain over a 24-hour period.
Six-hourly rainfall totals of between 50 and 60 millimetres were possible in the Riverina, with the potential for 24-hourly totals of 90 to 100 millimetres, the bureau said.
The warning remained in place across an area including Hay, Griffith, Narrandera, Albury and Tumbarumba until about 11am Wednesday, when the bureau removed most of the Riverina from the alert.
Wagga was never included in the warning zone.
The bureau said strong northwesterly winds would persist over southern alpine NSW on Wednesday ahead of an approaching cold front and upper trough.
"This system is expected to develop into a low pressure system over southern parts of the state this afternoon and evening. Heavy rain is possible in the south around this low as it tracks towards the southeast," it said.
"Strengthening westerly winds are expected to develop north of the low across the Great Dividing Range tonight and into Thursday."
Wagga can expect a very high chance of rain on Wednesday, with between 20 and 50 millimetres possible. There is also the chance of a thunderstorm, which could be severe.
Showers are expected to ease on Thursday.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
A sheep graziers warning also remains current for the Riverina and South West Slopes on Wednesday.
"Sheep graziers are warned that cold temperatures, rain and showers and a southwesterly wind change are expected. There is a risk of losses of lambs and sheep exposed to these conditions," the bureau said.
