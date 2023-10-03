Ariah Park draft prospect Charlie McCormack is feeling pretty confident ahead of the AFL State Draft Combine this weekend.
McCormack will join players from Victoria, ACT, New South Wales, Queensland and Tasmania at the state combine being held at Margaret Court Arena on Sunday.
The combine is the last chance for prospects to put their talents on show ahead of the AFL National Draft and the young forward said he was heading into the event feeling confident.
"I'm feeling pretty good," McCormack said.
"I've been training a fair bit so I'm going into it pretty confident.
"It should be alright."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Testing at the combine will include vertical jump, running vertical jump, 20-metre sprint, agility test and 2km time trial.
McCormack said he's spent the last couple of weeks training ahead of the testing and believed that he should put forward a strong representation of himself.
"Yeah I've just been training back here at Ariah Park," he said.
"My running is going pretty well at the moment."
It's been a pretty busy year for McCormack as he has juggled a raft of different representative commitments that saw him play in the Coates Talent League, AFL National Championships and VFL in addition to his handful of games for Coolamon.
The young forward qualified to play for the Hoppers in the reserve grade grand final and kicked four goals as Coolamon defeated Turvey Park by 66 points.
McCormack made the move across to the Hoppers this season and said it was a great feeling to play in the premiership win.
"It was enjoyable," he said.
"I enjoyed every bit of it and it was good."
Although enjoying the reserve grade premiership win, McCormack said the clear highlight of his year was being a part of the Allies' winning campaign at the national championships.
McCormack played alongside some of the top prospects this year including Jed Walter, Colby McKercher, Ethan Read, Ryley Sanders, Connor O'Sullivan, Jake Rogers and James Leake and said that it was a great experience to be a part of the first Allies' victory.
"Definitely the Allies and winning it that was the most enjoyable," he said.
"It was unreal and we were the first ever team to do it for Allies.
"It was good."
Round one of the 2023 AFL National Draft will take place on Monday, November 20 with the remaining rounds to be held on Tuesday November 21.
The Rookie Draft will then take place on Wednesday, November 22.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.