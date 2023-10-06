BED 6 | BATH 4 | CAR 6
This House of the Week offers two homes on one block with fabulous outdoor entertaining spaces.
Selling agent Paul Irvine said this picturesque seven-acre residence is perfect for horse enthusiasts or anyone after that acreage lifestyle, all conveniently located within close reach to town.
"There is nothing to do apart from moving in and enjoy the lifestyle," Paul said.
"This is the perfect estate for those who desire to enjoy the country lifestyle while only being a stone's throw away from the city life."
The main house features four huge bedrooms, two with walk-in robes, with the fourth offering a huge built-in robe.
The main bedroom has an expansive ensuite with double shower, spa, wall mounted television and dressing area.
Paul said the living areas are "insane", offering a choice of multiple expansive living zones which include a rumpus room, formal lounge/billiards room complete with a slate pool table, a family and meals area plus home theatre with built in speakers.
The modern kitchen has loads of bench space and storage, a large island with two draw dishwasher, walk-in pantry, induction cook top and stone bench tops.
The expansive outdoor living area is an ideal spot for alfresco dining, entertaining, or simply relaxing with a book and a glass of wine while enjoying spectacular views.
The home overlooks a resort-style 12-metre in-ground, self-cleaning mineral pool with built in spa. The area is complete with travertine tiles, water feature and gazebo.
The second home is a cottage which provides privacy and individual space while opening the option for a second income.
"The cottage is an architecturally designed and council approved dwelling perfect for a dual living arrangement," Paul said.
Its features include double-glazed windows to match the main residence, two private bedrooms, a combined meals living area plus a separate family/rumpus room, wood flooring throughout, split systems and ceiling fans and a single lock-up garage with laundry.
Four fully-electric fenced paddocks, two large shelter sheds plus automatic water troughs make farm life a breeze.
The property also comes with a four-bay shed with drive through access to two bays with concrete flooring, lights and power, plus a separate double carport, and a brand new 23,000L water tank.
