Adrenaline-pumping rides, piglet races, shearing competitions and plenty of family fun were some of the highlights at the 110th Walbundrie Show.
The annual event returned to the Walbundrie Showgrounds on Monday, October 2, with free entry for children and a wide range of attractions.
Show secretary Sandra Webb said she was "extremely happy" with the crowd turnout, with 3500 people attending the event.
"It's a massive event," she said. "I think everyone in the community has a job in it, so I'm thrilled with how it has turned out this year.
"Shearing is always a massive drawcard, and the piglet races have been very popular, and there are some really good-looking roosters over in the poultry section this year as well."
Over at the pig racing tent, the squealing pigs were drowned out by the cheers of children, each vying for a chance to name a pig before the race.
The prize for naming the winning pig? A coveted 10-pack of doughnuts.
During the 11.30am race, the pigs were slow out the blocks and didn't get much faster, becoming distracted and running the wrong way at one point.
Finally, Daniel Hamdrews crossed the finish line and claimed the win.
Rob McGowan, the MC for the pig races, said he's been doing the job for six years and still smiles from seeing the happiness on the kids' faces.
"People just absolutely love it," he said.
"I've seen the most stony-faced person walk away from here with a smile.
"It's just one of those things that makes people happy."
More than 500 sheep were shorn for the Show Shearing Competition, a headline event since 2006.
Competitor and judge Ben Schilg said the "best of the best" shearers across NSW and Victoria were competing in the event.
"It's a good mixture of pace and quality today," he said.
"The aim is to get the whole fleece off in one go, so that is what they're getting judged on, and time does come into it.
"It'll heat up as the day goes on, and as they progress, the boys will open up and shear a bit quicker. So I think the fastest guys in the final will be shearing at one minute and 10 seconds."
Jindera resident Brittany Bakes entered her two sons, Theo, 5, and Ryder, 6, in the junior showgirl/boy competition.
"It's just a bit of fun while they're still young and wanting to have a go," Mrs Bakes said. "But the main attraction for them is definitely the crafts and the chickens."
Meanwhile, Sarah Mooring's little girl Olivia, 11 months, won the baby show.
"This is a little dress that her grandma gave her, and she doesn't really like to wear bows on her head, so I'm very happy she left it on for the show," Mrs Mooring said.
"I used to do this when I was a little girl; my parents would put me into competitions, and I actually won the Walbundrie and the Rutherglen show when I was young.
"So we're keeping the tradition alive."
Mrs Mooring also entered her son Oscar, 3, in the junior boys competition.
"Little Oscar's outfit is actually his dad's from when he was a young boy," Mrs Mooring said. "So it's about 40 years old, and he thinks it's very special to wear his dad's clothes."
