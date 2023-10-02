Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes coach Nelson Foley is confident the Goannas will carry a similar core group into next season's Riverina League campaign.
While the dust may just be settling on a terrific 2023 season, clubs are already hard at work organising plans for the commencement of pre-season in just a couple of months time.
While eventually hoping to welcome onboard a couple of key recruits, Foley said the immediate focus for MCUE was to retain their current list.
"To be honest our major focus as a club at this time of the year has been the retention of our core group," Foley said.
"We really believe strongly that the core group that we have is good enough to go all the way.
"We've been putting in a lot of time and effort into that and into trying to lure a few former Mango people back to the club.
"It's a real Mango focus at the moment while obviously looking to add a couple of cream players on the recruiting side as well."
Foley has been really pleased with how retention for next season is currently playing out and revealed that star off-season signing Harry Fitzsimmons had recommitted to the Goannas for next season.
"I think we'll look to pretty well retain the same list that we had this year which is really, really exciting for me going into my first year as the solo coach," he said.
"I firmly believe that what we've got building internally at the club is a really outstanding group and to have that retention going so well so far is really exciting."
Foley will be the sole senior coach next year after sharing the role with Jeremy Rowe this past season and he admitted that he's got mixed feelings ahead of stepping out on his own.
"It's a mix of nerves and excitement," he said.
"Being able to do this year just gone with Rowey has just been the experience of a lifetime and now looking forward to taking the reins solo I think is really exciting.
"We've got a really strong foundation at the club so I've got a great support network around me.
"Harry Collins has signed on as a playing assistant coach which is really, really exciting.
"I feel really well supported around the club, but I'm also really excited to bring my own flavour as well."
While it was a disappointing senior campaign for the Goannas this season as they missed out on playing finals, the club has plenty to be excited about after claiming the under 17.5 premiership.
Foley agreed that the club could take a lot of confidence out of the success and he believes that the grand final win proves that the Goannas are on the verge of senior success in the not too distance future.
"I think that's as big of an indicator to the future success of your club as you could hope for," he said.
"The footy that those boys have put together over the course of the year has been unbelievable.
"It's a credit to Nath Irvin and what he's been able to do with them and there's some seriously talented guys there.
"I think one of the really exciting things is bar maybe six or seven of those boys, they are all eligible to play under 17's again.
"But I think a lot of them won't be seeing too much under 17's time next year, I think they'll be a lot of first grade footy coming out of that premiership side."
Lewis Pulver (10 games) and Jack Warden (eight) both spent a fair bit of time in the senior side this year while also playing in the underage competition and Foley believes that the pair and a couple more players would definitely be right in the hunt to lock down a senior spot next season.
"We had quite a few boys step up and play one or two games," he said.
"We had Harrison Wheeler, Beau Edmunds, Liam Crittenden and then Cody Reynoldson had a really great game in that last week against Coolamon.
"They all stepped up and started to find their feet at senior level and for me it's really exciting to think what another pre-season can do for them having had that taste.
"Hopefully they are really excited to come in and really seize an opportunity with both hands to play senior footy next year."
