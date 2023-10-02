The Daily Advertiser
Numbers down but still heaps of good vibes at 2023 Uranquinty Folk Festival

October 2 2023 - 7:00pm
The Jensen Family Band from Albury prepares to take to the stage at the Uranquinty Community Hall during the folk festival. Liz is pictured with the punk bush bass, Holly plays piano and does vocals, while Jack is on the fiddle. Picture by Les Smith
Numbers might have been down a bit on last year but there were still "good vibes" around Uranquinty as the village's annual folk festival got into full swing.

