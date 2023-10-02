Numbers might have been down a bit on last year but there were still "good vibes" around Uranquinty as the village's annual folk festival got into full swing.
Hundreds of people flocked to enjoy the performances, music and activities during the popular music festival, which began on Friday night and wraps up with a farewell community dinner on Monday.
The Uranquinty event is one of the oldest folk festivals in Australia and has lots of unique traditions, including the infamous veggie throw.
The main highlights this year included the performances of Frock and Troll, the Wallaby Track Bush Duo and the First Nations performance Wallabindi on Saturday night and Sunday morning.
Performers from Western Australia and Tasmania were also a hit with the audience.
Organiser, and Wagga Folk Society president, Peter Hood estimated there would have been a couple of hundred people who camped around the oval and said he was moved by the camaraderie shown during the festival's spit roast dinner on Saturday.
"Numbers are a little bit down from last year but I think that last year was the 50th and was the get out of COVID year... but there were good vibes and sessions all around," Mr Hood said.
The 2022 event had the biggest crowd in the event's history.
Despite the lower numbers this year, Mr Hood was buoyed by the large number of younger people who wanted to get involved - including some who joined the festival's committee.
The event is not-for-profit and run by a team of volunteers.
"We had a bit more enthusiasm and involvement by much younger people to continue the traditions of the Uranquinty Folk Festival," Mr Hood said.
"We always welcome more volunteers and there were a number of people who came from Wagga."
