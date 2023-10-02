A challenging day of rising temperatures and increasing winds has prompted a total fire ban to be issued across northern parts of the Riverina.
The ban will be in force in the Lower Central Western Plains fire district, which includes the Bland and Temora local government areas, on Tuesday.
NSW Rural Fire Service Bland-Temora district manager Tom McDevitt said extreme fire danger conditions were forecast in the area.
Temora is forecast to reach a top of 31 degrees on Tuesday, while West Wyalong can expect a maximum of 33.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, northerly winds will increase to 35-50km/h during the morning.
Superintendent McDevitt said the increase in temperatures mixed with higher winds would make Tuesday a "challenging day".
"However, we will see these conditions ease for the remainder of the week, with cooler conditions returning on Wednesday, leading into the weekend," he said.
Superintendent McDevitt urged people to remain vigilant and call Triple Zero if any fires occur.
"These conditions are dangerous and any fire that starts will be extremely difficult to control," he said.
During a total fire ban, no fires may be lit in the open and all fire permits are suspended.
Lighting a fire on a day of total fire ban attracts an on-the-spot fine of $2200.
People who throw lit cigarettes from a vehicle can be reported via the RFS website or by calling the Bush Fire Information Line on 1800 679 737.
Gas and electric barbecues may be used provided certain conditions are met.
The fire danger rating in the Northern Riverina fire district - which includes the Carrathool, Griffith, Hay, Leeton, Narrandera, and northern parts of the Murrumbidgee council areas - will be high on Tuesday.
Moderate fire danger is forecast across the southern Riverina, with no rating issued in the eastern Riverina fire district.
Rain and storms are forecast across the Riverina from Tuesday afternoon, with the most rain expected to fall on Wednesday.
The wet weather is associated with a cold front, which will drop temperatures into the mid-teens on Thursday.
