WAGGA jockey Josh Richards capped off a big eight days with victory in the $32,000 Cootamundra Cup (1600m).
Veteran Southern District campaigner Thistledo ended his racing career on a winning note as he caused a boilover in the time-honoured Cootamundra feature on Sunday.
Long-time Gundagai trainer David Blundell prepared Thistledo ($21) to perfection as he swept home down the outside to down Invincible Dash ($7.00) by a long neck, with Shaka Rock ($10) a further long neck back in third.
Blundell has always been a big supporter of the Cootamundra Turf Club and Thistledo's success gave him his first cup win since Wyora back in 2010.
It also looked set to be a fitting farewell from the racetrack for Thistledo after the 11-year-old pulled up sore following the race.
After starting our his career with Bjorn Baker, Thistledo finishes with seven wins and 10 minor placings from 46 starts, having amassed $164,000 in prizemoney.
Richards, who enjoyed his third race win on Thistledo on Sunday, was pleased to combine with Blundell for another feature race success.
"He's a tough old horse, he's like his trainer. They're both tough buggers," Richards said.
"We weren't going there thinking we were definitely going to come away with the cup. He's always raced in higher grade, it's just sometimes he turns up and other times he doesn't.
"The race was run to suit him and he was in the right spot and got there on the line when it counted.
"Darky (Blundell) is a good horseman and he's a champion bloke to ride for. He's one of the good guys."
It was a good finish to the day at Cootamundra for Richards, who returned two winners from just three rides.
It continued a good patch for the accomplished Wagga rider after seven winners in the space of eight days.
Richards landed doubles at Jerilderie (last Saturday) and Leeton (on Monday), then grabbed a win at Wagga on Saturday before success at Cootamundra on Sunday.
"It was a good weekend," Richards said on the way home from riding 12 trials at Benalla on Monday.
"Things have picked up. It was a bit quiet there for a little while but the last few weeks have picked up and it's a good time to be picking up and getting winners on the board."
Two of Richards' three winners for the weekends were feature races, taking out the $16,000 Wagga Picnic Cup on Think More ($5.00) for Wangaratta trainer Scott McIntosh.
"Another for a champion bloke in Scotty McIntosh. He gave me plenty of support as a young fella so it's always good riding winners for Scott," Richards said.
