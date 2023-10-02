Kooringal will have star recruit Sam Gainsford captaining the Colts this season.
Gainsford arrived at Kooringal prior to the start of last season however he failed to register a single appearance for the Colts after rupturing his achilles while on Riverina representative duties on the eve of the competition.
The all-rounder will takeover the role from Hamish Starr and Gainsford said he was looking forward to leading the Colts this season.
"Yeah it's good," Gainsford said.
"It was handy having Starry having it last year because he's one of my real close mates so we will work together this year as well.
"It's a great thing to do, I've always sort of loved captaining and it's something I've seemed to do a lot of in my cricket.
"We will just see how we go and hopefully get the boys around the park."
It's been a long time sitting on the sidelines for Gainsford and he admitted that he can't wait until the season starts in just a few short weeks.
"Yeah I can't wait, I'm chomping at the bit really," he said.
"You unfortunately take it for granted when it's just there for you, but when it's taken away from you it is eye opening in regards to just wanting to enjoy it and play the game for what it is.
"I can't wait for a couple of weeks to be honest, it's going to be great."
The Colts overcame the loss of Gainsford to progress through the grand final where they eventually fell to Wagga City.
Surprisingly Gainsford admitted that it didn't sting too much to miss out on the Colts' success saying that being on the sidelines gave him an opportunity to get to know the players on a personal level.
"Not really if I'm being honest," he said.
"It was just one of those things and I just tried to be a part of it as much as I could.
"It was great having Keenan (Hanigan) and Hamish being so accommodating with that and allowing me to help out where I could.
"I just loved seeing them do well and I'll admit I wish I was out there.
"They were unfortunate to go down in the final but it's just one of those things where you want to go one better this year.
"It was just good to be a part of the group and get a bit of an insight into what crickets like down here.
"Then just to get to know the boys a bit more on a personal level instead of a cricket level."
Gainsford suffered the injury roughly 11 months ago and he said that his body is feeling pretty good ahead of the upcoming season.
"It's coming up to 12 months and it's at about 70-80 per cent at the moment which is good for this time," he said.
"The doctor did say 24 months until it's back to peak, but I'm hitting balls and I'm bowling and fielding.
"I'm doing everything that I want to do and I'm just keen to get out there with the boys, being captain this year it'll be enjoyable to lead the boys as well."
Even though having a very successful campaign last season, Gainsford conceded that the Colts would need to start from square one this year as they look to go one step better.
"It's a new season, you've just got to start again I guess and forget about last year as good as it was," he said.
"I think you can get a bit ahead of yourself so I think we need to start round one and it's just doing the basics right really for me."
