Starr, Henman win Temora best and fairest counts

Temora full-back Hamish Starr has taken out the club's best and fairest count, narrowly defeating playing-coach Josh McCrone after an outstanding year.
The 22-year-old had a quiet season in 2022 but stepped up his game enormously for the Dragons this year.
Club president John Morton said it was a well deserved win.
"Hamish had an excellent season," Morton said.
"He played representative football early and got in the Group Nine team of the year, he's had a big year for us.
"He's a very good player, we're very lucky to have him, a very good sports person."
Respected and well liked among the playing group, Morton said he's been a positive asset to the club this season.
"We have an auction on the first graders and they're all quite popular in the club," Morton said.
"Hamish's win was very well deserved, and Josh McCrone was his runner up.
"Josh has been a very valuable asset to the club this season."
It's also been a memorable one for the youngster who played alongside brothers 24-year-old Zach and 19-year-old Harrison for the first time.
The trio will line up together again for Kooringal Colts during the summer cricket season, with Morton expecting more outstanding performances from Starr.
In the league tag count McKenna Henman just edged out league medal winner Emily Perrot to take home the club award.
Crowned back-to-back premiers after defeating Wagga Kangaroos 10-8 in last month's grand final, the Dragons league tag program continues to grow.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
"McKenna just nudged out Emily, a lot of people rate her as the best player in the group, and she did win the Weissel Medal, but McKenna just got past her in the local count," Morton said.
"McKenna's a great player, and she'll be coaching the team next year, Courtney [McCrone] will help her of course."
Also recognised on Saturday was club stalwart Mark Hughes, who was awarded life membership.
Morton said Hughes has and continues to have a hugely positive impact on their club.
"Mark played junior league and football, his father was secretary for year, he was a first aid officer for years, he was in the junior league committee and now done 10 or 12 years in the senior league," he said.
"He just feels like he's been around forever.
"He absolutely deserved his life membership, it was very well deserved."
Pleased with the turnout at the event, Morton said they were hindered slightly by the long weekend and locals attending the NRL grand final to support local boy Liam Martin.
Martin wasn't the only top player on their minds, with St George Illawarra centre Zac Lomax attending the event while spending time back home.
With their season and festivities now wrapped up, Morton said they're in for a well deserved break before focus shifts to their 2024 preparations.
Finishing first grade minor premiers in 2023 but falling out of the premiership race in the semis, Morton is hopeful to go one better next year.
