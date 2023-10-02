The Daily Advertisersport
Starr, Henman win Temora best and fairest counts

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
October 2 2023 - 3:16pm
Full back Hamish Starr won Temora's first grade best and fairest count. Pictyre by Les Smith
Temora full-back Hamish Starr has taken out the club's best and fairest count, narrowly defeating playing-coach Josh McCrone after an outstanding year.

