NATHAN Cleary, take a bow.
The Panthers star produced one of the great grand final performances to steer Penrith to a third consecutive NRL premiership on Sunday night.
Penrith, after dominating territory and possession for the first half, suddenly looked beaten when Brisbane stormed to a shock 24-8 lead with less than 20 minutes left.
The Panthers were gone. They were out on their feet. The Broncos had all of the momentum and the margin only looked like increasing.
But in a remarkable turn of events, Penrith proved their greatness with an NRL grand final comeback for the ages, clawing back for an epic 26-24 win.
And it was Cleary who led the way.
The 25-year-old already possessed one of the great NRL CVs heading into Sunday night's decider but went to a new level in the final 20 minutes of the grand final.
I must admit, I had my doubts on Cleary.
I'm far from a league expert but from my limited observations, I felt he was a touch overrated.
That's probably harsh and might come out of the frustration of watching one too many failed NSW Origin campaigns but his game has often appeared so structured, predictable and a touch mechanical.
The best thing about Sunday night's performance was that the comeback came about by playing football. A result of the situation, no doubt, but Cleary was suddenly prepared to take risks, he got creative and looked to take the opposition on.
And it paid off. Boy, did it pay off.
At a time when his halves partner Jarome Luai's night was finished with a busted shoulder and co-captain Isaah Yeo was off the ground for 15 minutes with a HIA (head injury assessment), Cleary took it upon himself to stand and deliver.
He made a huge line break to set up Moses Leota's try that got the ball rolling. He kicked a brilliant 40-20 in the next set that provided Stephen Crichton with his opportunity to score.
Then the final piece of the masterpiece was with just a couple of minutes left on the clock, he took on the defence again and burst through to score the match-winner.
It was as inspirational a grand final performance as you'll find. And it was vintage rugby league.
In a time where modern-day professional sport, due largely to modern-day coaching, is so much about systems and structures, it was refreshing to see some individual brilliance and creativity shine on the biggest stage.
We were treated to two absolute belters over the weekend in both codes, NRL and AFL. Two grand finals that will go down as a couple of the modern-day greats.
While Brisbane Lions will bemoan the handling of their late free kick and advantage, they perhaps should focus more on their lack of discipline in key moments. A couple of stupid acts that resulted in 50 metre penalties and downfield free kicks cost them a good chance of stealing Saturday's AFL grand final.
Collingwood deserved to win, but opened the door for Brisbane, due to their inaccuracy in front of goal. Ultimately, the Lions weren't good enough to steal it but it was a cracking grand final.
As sport fans, we were treated to two all-time grand finals on the weekend. Now we begin the long five-month wait for it to return.
