The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Day, Ketteringham win Australian Rugby Shield after undefeated campaign

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
October 2 2023 - 4:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Day, Ketteringham win Australian Rugby Shield after undefeated campaign
Day, Ketteringham win Australian Rugby Shield after undefeated campaign

ACT and Southern NSW Griffins have gone back to back at the Australian Rugby Shield after defeating Perth in the grand final on Monday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.