Day, Ketteringham win Australian Rugby Shield after undefeated campaign

ACT and Southern NSW Griffins have gone back to back at the Australian Rugby Shield after defeating Perth in the grand final on Monday afternoon.
The Griffins side went through the competition undefeated and featured Southern Inland's Lachie Day and Jack Ketteringham.
Coming against Perth Gold Men in Monday's final, Day said the side had to tackle their hearts out to secure the 20-13 win.
"The Perth blokes were far bigger than us, our blokes just tackled all day and it was a good win in the end," Day said.
"Our coaches did a fair bit of analysis on them, broke down where their areas of attacks and what their defensive patterns look like so it was pretty easy for us to go out there and play the game knowing roughly what they were going to do.
"Our game plan was just to run them off their feet, and we did that."
Part of last year's winning side, Day said this year's championship felt just as good as last year.
After winning the SIRU grand final with local club Waratahs, Day said the Shield win was the cherry on top of a great year.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
"It's a very, very good feeling," Day said.
"It's a pretty sweet end to the year after winning the comp in Wagga and then coming up and doing it against the best in the country at the amateur level, it's pretty satisfying.
"It's pretty much the same group of blokes, and it's probably more satisfying this year, the Queensland teams were a bit stronger and there were a couple of tough matches."
Feeling he did well throughout the tournament, Day said he enjoyed the freedom to go out on the field and do the job he knows he can.
"It's obviously a far different level, it's a lot faster than what we play the in the bush, but it's probably not too out of my depth," he said.
"It's pretty easy to manage for me, I just sit out the back and kick goals when I need to, do my thing."
Day was also impressed with Ketteringham, who was new to the squad this year.
"Jack has just been plugging away at Tumut, doing his thing," Day said.
"He did not look out of place at this level at all."
Day said it was a fun and rewarding experience after a big year of football.
Meanwhile the ACT and Southern NSW Kestrels have finished third at the Australian Rugby Shield in Queensland.
The Kestrels defeated Victoria 19-5 in the third place playoff on Monday morning.
Eight players from the region were selected in the women's side, Waratahs pair Willow Hills and Georgie Lindsay, CSU pair Biola Dawa and Emma Hickey as well as Griffith's Amie Fazekas and Cornelia Tanielu part of an extended squad.
