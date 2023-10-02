A terrific knock of 90no from Blake Harper guided Eastern Suburbs to a seven-wicket win in the opening round of the NSW Premier Cricket second grade competition.
It was a great start to the season for Harper who is commencing his second full campaign in Sydney after making the move from South Wagga.
Chasing 199 for victory against Sydney, the Dolphins overcame the loss of a couple of early wickets to reach their total of 3-199 with nine overs to spare.
Harper and Yianni Theodorakopoulos (75) set up the victory for the Dolphins after combining for a 137-run third-wicket partnership.
Earlier in the day Harper also struck with the ball finishing with figures of 2-31 after taking the wickets of Chaitnya Sharma and Joshua Claridge.
Harper was also involved in the run-out of Vishwas Saini which put Sydney on the back foot early at 1-1.
The Dolphins will play Gordon this weekend as they look to continue their unbeaten start to the season.
