The Daily Advertisersport
Home/Sport/Group 9

Dindima knocked out early, local faces to play in Knockout finals

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated October 2 2023 - 12:07pm, first published 12:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nathan Rose, Tarnayar Hinch, and Latrell Siegwalt are among the local players still in the running for Koori Knockout titles. Pictures file
Nathan Rose, Tarnayar Hinch, and Latrell Siegwalt are among the local players still in the running for Koori Knockout titles. Pictures file

It was a big ask for the Wagga locals when Dindima drew Newcastle All Blacks for their first round game at the Koori Knockout.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.