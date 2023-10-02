It was a big ask for the Wagga locals when Dindima drew Newcastle All Blacks for their first round game at the Koori Knockout.
They headed into the game well and truly underdogs, and though they put up a solid fight they went down to the reigning champions 10-4.
A strong start, Dindima scored the first try of the game, but weren't able to stop NAB from passing the line twice before the end of the game.
It was however an outstanding first KO for the club's inaugural junior side, who made it to the semi-finals of the under 15s tournament.
Club president Craig McLachlan told The Daily Advertiser last week they had no expectations for how the team would go, though he had a strong feeling they'd find themselves deep in the competition.
After defeating Maitland United and Blacktown Redbelly Warriors, they were unable to get a win over Campbelltown Ghosts in the semi.
Fellow Riverina side Narrandera Wiradjuri Warriors made it to the second round of games, while Griffith Rodney Simpson Memorial were knocked out in the fourth round.
Meanwhile there's still plenty of Wagga talent in the running for Knockout titles with locals in both the women's and men's finals to be played Monday afternoon.
Tarnayar Hinch, Vanessa Harris, and Kathryn Niki will line up with the Newcastle Yowies in the grand final against Redfern All Blacks.
In the men's competition Latrell Siegwalt and Nathan Rose will take the field for Walgett Aboriginal Connection in the grand final against Wiradjuri Aboriginal Rivers.
