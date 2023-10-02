It's been an exciting past few weeks for Daniel Okerenyang who has made a seamless transition into athletics season.
Just a week after winning an under 17.5 premiership with Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes, Okerenyang was competing at the Athletics NSW All Schools Championships in Sydney.
Despite having limited training heading into the event, Okerenyang said he was pretty happy with how he performed.
"I went pretty good," Okerenyang said.
"I got second in the long jump with a 6.69m, then in the triple jump I got first with a 14.90m which is a pretty good PB for a first comp."
The Mater Dei Catholic College student was in a league of his own in the Boys Triple Jump 16 Years event as he claimed the gold medal by a whopping 59cm.
Okerenyang said he was pleased with the result but admitted that he was looking to jump even further in his next event.
"Yeah I am very happy with it," he said.
"I didn't do too much training coming into it so it was a surprise, but I'm hoping to get 15m next competition."
The 16-year-old will next compete in roughly four weeks time at the third round of the Treloar Shield held in Sydney and Okerenyang said that he would be a lot more prepared to perform.
"I'll do a lot more training," he said.
"As footy is over now I'll be going to Temora each week for training so it will help me a lot more."
Okerenyang's limited preparation for the championships was a result of the Goannas' deep run into finals and he said it was great to top off the season with a premiership.
"It was a very good season," he said.
"It might've been my last season but it was a very fun season."
The talented athlete starred for the Goannas in the grand final against Turvey Park and kicked three goals which saw him awarded the medal for best on ground.
Okerenyang said it was a terrific contest against the Bulldogs and admitted that the warm conditions at Narrandera Sportsground had caused some issues for him late in the game.
"It was a very good game," he said.
"I was cramping the whole last quarter so it was hard, but we got through it."
Okerenyang has a big 12 months ahead of him as he revealed that his next goal is to qualify for the World Athletics U20 Championships that are being held in Lima, Peru in August 2024.
To be successful in qualifying for the championships, Okerenyang would need to complete a triple jump qualifier of 15.55m and finish in the top two at the Australian Athletics Championships that are being held in Adelaide in April.
While still 65cm off that mark, Okerenyang believes he has still got a fair bit of improvement left in his performance.
"I've just got to keep on training and I think I'll be able to get there," he said.
"I wasn't on the board so if any of my jumps were on the board they would've been 15m jumps.
"Hopefully I'll just fix my run up and get it right."
