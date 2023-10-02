There's a nice feeling that goes around when good people are rewarded with good things.
After earning his third straight NRL premiership ring, Liam Martin has stamped himself as a true inspiration for the young and future Temora league players.
The ex-Temora Dragons player has been carving a name for himself in recent years, and Temora mayor Rick Firman said there couldn't be a more deserving player.
The Penrith second rower helped his side to a 26-24 comeback win over the Broncos on Sunday night.
Firman said the kid from the country has never forgotten his roots and serves as an inspiration to the entire town.
"Liam has simply worked hard," Firman said.
"I remember as a younger fellow he would always be receiving these young sportsman awards, and the way he goes about his business, his humble nature which is very natural and his determination and how he cares and respects others, and how he wants the best for them, are among the qualities that endear him to so many of us.
"What's even more special is when he's home, he always has time to come and support the young fellows if they're playing or just pops in to say hello, and he never wants any fanfare.
"He's there to support his mates, to support his club, it's just great to see good people, hard working people, and genuine people doing so so well, and those that haven't forgotten their roots and who helped them get there."
Temora Dragons senior president John Morton agreed with Firman, saying Martin is well deserving of his success.
"He's an amazing player Liam, he's played State of Origin, he's played for Australia, he's probably rated the best second rower in the NRL at the moment, he could be the best second rower in the world," Morton said.
"He's a very humble, terrific bloke young Liam."
Firman congratulated not only Martin for his achievements but his mother, Maxine, who was instrumental in her son's success.
Taxiing a young Martin across the state to ensure he had access to every opportunity presented to him, and always uplifting him, she continues to attend every game she can.
"Ms Martin has been a phenomenal support to him, and they're a fairly formidable combination, Ms Martin and Liam," he said.
"The belief that she's given, she's given up a heck of a lot to help Liam pursue his ultimate dream and you see the hard work that he's put into reward his mother and others that have believed in him, it's very heart-warming, very inspiring."
Firman said pride is an understatement for how the town feels about Martin.
Morton said Martin has exceeded expectations, and is grateful for his continued relationship with the local clubs.
"If he's home he's always at the ground or down at the junior league where he started," Morton said.
"He's got a great connection with the junior league, and all his mates back here of course, he's done exceptionally well.
"We're very proud of all the kids from Temora that go and play in Sydney, they're the same people when they come back, they never forget their mates and the boys that helped them out in their juniors."
With the Dragons juniors program continuing to grow and excel, Firman said Martin's success is continued proof kids from the country can reach the top.
"It's very special, and it's very rare, you can inadvertently take it for granted, just because Penrith have regularly been in grand finals in recent years, you can think yeah yeah, whatever, but it is a big deal, you're one of the top teams and therefore one of the top players in the country," he said.
"When you analyse it and break it down, it's even more special, and we as a Temora shire community couldn't be more proud."
Sunday's grand final win was the third consecutive premiership the Panthers have won after defeating South Sydney and Parramatta in 2021 and 2022 respectively.
Martin will be back with Penrith next season after he signed a contract extension to the end of 2027 with the club in July.
