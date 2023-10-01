The Daily Advertiser
Small riverbank fire extinguished in Wagga as temperatures rise across Riverina

Andrew Pearson
Andrew Pearson
Updated October 1 2023 - 6:12pm, first published 6:09pm
Firefighters were called in to extinguish a small fire on the edge of the Murrumbidgee River in Wagga as the mercury climbed above 30 degrees on Sunday afternoon.

