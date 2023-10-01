Firefighters were called in to extinguish a small fire on the edge of the Murrumbidgee River in Wagga as the mercury climbed above 30 degrees on Sunday afternoon.
Fire and Rescue NSW crews from both Turvey Park and Wagga stations responded to the incident after the flames were reported about 2.45pm.
The fire, which only covered about one square metre, burnt a piece of the timber retaining wall along the riverbank just behind the Wagga Tourist Information Centre car park.
It was promptly extinguished by FRNSW crews using one line of hose from a fire truck parked on the shared path. The cause was not known.
Temperatures climbed across the Riverina on Sunday, with a maximum of 31.1 degrees recorded at Kapooka during the early afternoon.
The mercury hit 30.9 degrees at Wagga Airport at 12.44pm, as west-northwesterly winds gusted up to 57km/h.
Elsewhere around the region, a high of 33.2 degrees was recorded in Griffith, it was 32.8 at Yanco and 32.4 in Narrandera.
Monday is expected to be another warm day before a change lines up the Riverina mid-week.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, a significant cold front will move across NSW between Tuesday and Thursday, deepening to form a low pressure system over southeastern Australia on Wednesday.
"This system looks set to bring widespread rainfall and strong winds before a cooler airmass moves overhead with more settled conditions developing under a new ridge of high pressure at the end of the week," the bureau said.
Wagga can expect a sunny morning on Monday and a top of 31 degrees. There is the chance of a thunderstorm with little or no rainfall in the afternoon and evening.
Tuesday will also be warm in the city, with a high of 29 degrees expected, before showers increase from the late afternoon and evening.
The bureau said heavy falls are possible on what will be a cloudy Wednesday, with a very-high chance of rain and the potential for a thunderstorm. Up to 40 millimetres is possible in Wagga.
More rain is expected on Thursday, when the temperature will drop to just 15 degrees.
MONDAY - Min 6 / Max 31 | Chance of any rain: 10 per cent
Sunny morning. The chance of a thunderstorm with little or no rainfall in the afternoon and evening. Light winds becoming northeasterly 15 to 20 km/h in the morning then becoming light in the late afternoon.
TUESDAY - Min 18 / Max 29 | Possible rainfall: 0 to 9mm | Chance of any rain: 80 per cent
Cloudy. High chance of showers, most likely in the late afternoon and evening. The chance of a thunderstorm. Winds northwest to northeasterly 25 to 40 km/h tending west to northwesterly 20 to 30 km/h in the late afternoon then becoming light in the late evening.
WEDNESDAY - Min 12 / Max 19 | Possible rainfall: 15 to 40mm | Chance of any rain: 95 per cent
Cloudy. Very high chance of rain. The chance of a thunderstorm. Heavy falls possible. Light winds becoming north to northeasterly 15 to 25 km/h during the morning then tending north to northwesterly 20 to 25 km/h during the day.
THURSDAY - Min 5 / Max 15 | Possible rainfall: 0 to 6mm | Chance of any rain: 80 per cent
Cloudy. High chance of showers, most likely in the morning and afternoon. Winds north to northwesterly 20 to 25 km/h turning west to southwesterly 25 to 40 km/h during the morning.
FRIDAY - Min 4 / Max 18 | Chance of any rain: 20 per cent
Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower. Light winds.
*Source: Bureau of Meteorology
