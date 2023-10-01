The Daily Advertiser
Lotz selected for age group program after successful nationals campaign

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
October 1 2023 - 5:32pm
Chloe Lotz, far right, was selected for further training duties after her performance at the National State Championships. Picture by Madeline Begley
Wagga water polo player Chloe Lotz has been invited to attend Water Polo Australia's under 16 national age group program squad after a successful National State Championships campaign.

