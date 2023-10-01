Lotz selected for age group program after successful nationals campaign

Wagga water polo player Chloe Lotz has been invited to attend Water Polo Australia's under 16 national age group program squad after a successful National State Championships campaign.
Lotz and her fellow squad-mates will attend training camps in Canberra over the second week of the school holidays a under the guidance of Georgina Kovacs-Muller.
Lotz was noticed by selectors as part of the ACT Dolphins team that finished sixth at last week's National State Championships.
One of seven Wagga players competing in the championships, Lotz played alongside Bea Wilson in the under 15s team.
Also in Canberra with the ACT girls under 17s side were Emma Mundey and Lucy Hall, who came seventh overall.
Across in Sydney, locals Campbell Bryce, Jack Piggott, and Cooper Gray played for the ACT boys under 17 side and finished sixth.
The athletes had been training with their respective teams in Canberra for 20 weeks into the lead up to the competition.
Lotz was the only ACT athlete to be selected in the 39 player strong squad.
