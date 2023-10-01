Vonarx wins silver with NSWCHS side at National Youth Championships

The NSW Combined High Schools under 18s girls side has won silver at the Touch Football Australia National Youth Championships.
One of four school-based teams in the competition, the public school students were defeated 6-1 by their Queensland counterparts in the final on Saturday.
Wagga High School's Annabel Vonarx was part of the runner up team.
Vonarx was the school's first student to be selected in the CHS touch football side in seven years.
She wasn't the only local face in a school side at the Sunshine Coast though.
Cleo Buttifant and Shayla Watson ran out with the NSW Combined Catholic Colleges side, while Claudia Wheatley was on field for the Combined Independent Schools.
Buttifant and Wheatley are no strangers to high level play, with the pair selected to represent Australia earlier this year.
Holly Williams was also previously selected for the Catholic Colleges team, however was unable to compete after sustaining an injury last month playing league tag.
Meanwhile in the under 18s boys competition, Ethan Semple was competing with the NSW Combine High Schools also.
Semple's side narrowly went down to the Combined Catholic Colleges in the semi-final.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.