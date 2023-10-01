Suns boys exceed expectations at National Youth Championships

West South West Suns have had a hugely successful National Youth Championships after their team came together just once before the Sunshine Coast competition began on Wednesday.
Coach Andrew Baggio said by all measures the boys under 14 team exceeded expectations.
"We had a really good day one and day two, we were undefeated," Baggio said.
"We had a really hard pool for starters, in our pool were really strong teams and the top three teams in that pool all beat each other.
"Everyone had a loss which is fine, and the games were really tight, all the Queensland are so strong and then it came down to our last game but we just didn't have enough tries on the for and against, and we ended up finishing third in our pool.
"We were looking sharp the whole way, we had a pretty good effort."
While touch is played year-round in Queensland, locally it's only played over summer and with winter sport clashes, the team didn't have a run together until the day before the competition began.
"We got together, up in Queensland the day before for a run through and that was really good," Baggio said.
"They sort of overachieved to be honest, they went really well, they tried their guts out.
"It was a really good four days, and a great experience for kids to go play against all the other top teams in Australia."
Baggio said while the tournament flew by, he's confident there'll be some sore bodies among the playing group after the competition.
At under 14s he said most of the side has played alongside each other both at lower levels and in other Suns sides.
While they'd not been able to get together sooner, he said the players all had nothing but respect for their opposition and each other.
"They know each other very well, they've got a great relationship with each other and they all respect each other," he said.
"They work really hard together on the field, they're a great group of young kids which is credit to their mums and dads for making the effort to get them all the way up to the Sunshine Coast for the tournament after everyone's had a lot on their plate this year just with all the sport that everyone does."
Baggio said in warm conditions and with quality opposition, the players never let their heads drop.
Thriving with the chance to step up to the best in the country, Baggio said he didn't hear a single complaint from the players all day.
"They had a great time, they thought it was the best," he said.
"It was a laugh a minute for them, they're together for four days so they really, really enjoyed their time together.
"They didn't complain, they just pushed on, they were sore and busted but they just kept turning up and showed great attitude."
With the NSW touch season just beginning, there will be plenty more local and representative touch to come for the young players.
