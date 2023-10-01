Sanbrook hopeful holiday program may boost youth lawn bowls interest

Max Sanbrook is hoping to inspire the next generation of lawn bowls players this school holidays, as the RSL welcomes young people to the green to give the sport a go.
Opening the greens for three hours on Tuesday and Thursday, Sanbrook and his helpers Josh Clouten and Bob Robertson, are teaching children and teens how to get their bowl on.
Sanbrook said it's an easy to learn social sport that the children in the first sessions picked up seamlessly.
"They really picked it up well, there were two or three boys there that were really, really athletic and they picked it up super quickly," Sanbrook said.
"A couple of the others took a bit longer to pick it up, but that's okay."
Sanbrook said already he's seen some of the children who partook in last week's sessions return to the green.
Feeling the sport has the perfect balance of social and competitive play, he said some of the participants were already leaning into the freedom.
"I said to one of the boys, do you want to be in a competition with another bloke, and he said no thanks I came down just to enjoy it," he said.
"So I asked if he was, and he said he was loving it."
Sanbrook said the enthusiasm for the game was exciting to see, and in a sport with a typically older demographic, he's keen to get more young people involved.
The oldest participant last week was 15, and Sanbrook said he'd like to get more teenagers out to the green this week.
"The younger they start the better they become," Sanbrook said.
"All the young fellows now, anyone who is say 20 or 30, they don't have any fear, they just play the shots that they need, whereas the older players play conservative.
"I'd like to get more 15- and 16-year-olds to give it a try, because they'll pick it up very quickly."
Competing against team sports such as touch and netball in the summer, Sanbrook said he'd love to see a school competition for bowls in the region.
With last week's participants from a range of schools and year levels, he's optimistic they'll spread the word on bowls.
"The thing is about all the kids, they don't go to the one school, so they'll go back and say how much fun it was and all this, so hopefully word of mouth brings a few more of the kids along," he said.
Sanbrook said he even returned to the green on Saturday and saw some familiar faces returning to the club after attending Thursday's session.
Wagga RSL is holding two more come and try days on Tuesday and Thursday this week from 1:30pm.
Children and teens of all ages are welcome to come by at any time to learn about the game and try their hand at it.
