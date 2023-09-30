Today I'm smiling... with all my teeth!

Love it or hate it, I'm a Collingwood fan.
Yesterday afternoon, I was a very stressed Collingwood fan.
This morning, I'm a very happy Collingwood fan.
It wasn't quite a cakewalk but yesterday's premiership was pretty special - 2023 is the Year of the Pie. Did someone say Flagpies?
The Magpies secured a record-equalling 16th premiership after a thrilling four-point win over the Brisbane Lions in front of a packed MCG.
I couldn't be there, so I can only imagine just how electric the atmosphere must have been among the 100,024-strong crowd.
There really is something special about football.
Regardless of the code, the level of competition, or the team you support, it brings people - and communities - together.
It also starts conversations and encourages banter.
Being toothless is, among others, a common jibe levelled at Pies fans.
For the record, I have all my teeth and they were certainly visible as the final siren sounded yesterday.
Being hated is something that ignites even more passion among Collingwood supporters and on Friday I got to meet some of Wagga's many Magpies fans - Darrell Price, Brody Flynn, Levi Jenkins, Lilah Flynn, Lacee Lloyd (and their dog Poppy).
As Brody told me: "You either love Collingwood or you hate 'em".
"As a Collingwood supporter, I love that non-supporters hate them because it's a good club, [with the] most members ... I just love 'em," the 25-year-old said.
So do I.
My Magpies guernsey will be getting a good workout this week.
Good old Collingwood forever.
Enjoy the rest of your long weekend and have a great week.
Andrew Pearson - Editor, The Daily Advertiser
