Dishy's has taken out the 2023 Verandah Town Cup at the Lockhart Picnic Races for Seymour trainer Don Dwyer.
Ridden by Shaun Cooper, the eight-year-old gelding took out the feature race ahead of the Doug Gorrel-trained Georgian Court.
Final Showdown trained by Darryl Rolfe and Aerobatic Warrior trained by John Rolfe couldn't be split and finished equal third with I Am Richenuff, All Too Creedy and Chestnut Thunder rounding out the rest of the field.
It was a great day out in Lockhart for Cooper who rode home three winners across the five-race card.
Earlier in the day he again combined with Dwyer to take out the Open Trophy Handicap over 930m on-board Steady Jam while he also steered Rider's Delight to victory in the Class B Handicap over 930 metres for Kilmore trainer Tony Carter-Smith.
Westminster Abbe broke through for his maiden in the first of the day over 1200m for Wangaratta trainer Steve Cunningham while father and daughter duo Mont and Emily Waters combined to take out the last with Here Comes Chum.
