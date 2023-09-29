The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Wagga weather: sunny and warm October long weekend, but a change is on the way

Andrew Pearson
By Andrew Pearson
September 29 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The long weekend is here and Mother Nature has come to the party.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Pearson

Andrew Pearson

Editor

Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.