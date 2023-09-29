The long weekend is here and Mother Nature has come to the party.
A plethora of events will be held across the Riverina this weekend and the sunshine and warm weather will likely help draw in big holiday crowds.
From Gears and Beers to the Deni Ute Muster and the Barellan Good Old Days Festival, there's something on the social calendar for everyone.
Wagga is set for a sunny AFL Grand Final Saturday with a top of 29 degrees making for perfect backyard barbecue weather, before the mercury climbs to 31 on NRL Grand Final Sunday and 32 on Monday.
At this stage, a significant change is on the way that will drop temperatures from 30 degrees next Tuesday to 21 on Wednesday and then a winter-like 14 on Thursday.
IN OTHER NEWS
The Bureau of Meteorology said a strong cold front and trough system will be responsible for the drop in temperatures as it moves into southwestern NSW on Tuesday.
The bureau said, at this stage, the cold change will bring showers with periods of rain, as well as isolated, possibly severe thunderstorms in the state's west. There's also the potential for raised dust in far western areas.
Early forecasts suggest Wagga could receive between 15 and 40 millimetres of rain on Wednesday and up to a further 20 millimetres on Thursday.
