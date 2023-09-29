A great run from Jorge Street saw the two-year-old colt claim his maiden for Narrandera trainer David Kennedy at Riverina Paceway.
The two-year-old had only five starts under his belt prior to the breakthrough win and it was just his second run for Kennedy.
Jackson Painting drove the two-year-old superbly and he was very pleased with Jorge Street's performance.
"Yeah I was really happy with the run," Painting said.
"We were pretty confident heading into the race that we could get the money today and he went really good.
"It was a good run."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Painting looked to grab the lead early after starting out wide and he admitted that it took the two-year-old a bit longer than he would've liked to hit the front.
"He's a bit lazy," he said.
"He should of got to the front a bit easier but he didn't want to go there, he's a bit green and inexperienced being a two-year-old.
"But in the end he worked it out and stuck his head out where it mattered."
Jorge Street ($4.40) was pushed all the way to the line and won by a head over Glitter Aint Gold trained by Katie Jenner while Big Cool trained by The Rock's Shane Hallcroft finished third.
It was a tight finish and Painting conceded that the colt currently has a tendency to take his foot off the pedal when he hits the lead.
"He sort of does switch off a bit when he gets out in front by himself," he said.
"But once that other horse got to his neck he wanted to race it which was good."
Painting said that the two-year-old has still got a fair bit of growth in him and believes that his best showings will come in the next year or two.
"I think next year as a three and four year old we'll see the best of him once he fills out into himself," he said.
"But for the time being he's going to do a nice job."
With his first win now under his belt, Painting believes that the next step for the two-year-old could be competing in a heat for the Regional Breeders Challenge Series in mid-November.
Earlier in the day, Tizzy Lizzie ($4.20) had a successful return to the track for Chiltern trainer Peter Romero.
The four-year-old filly edged out the Luke Mulley-trained Seventy Four Gee in what was her first race since January 9.
