Could Wagga one day host a NRL Women's match?
Well that's what Parramatta Eels skipper Rachael Pearson would like to see, as the NRL Women's competition continues to grow and expand.
Pearson was in Bathurst on Wednesday, as both the Provan-Summons Trophy and the NRL Women's Premiership Trophy visited Cubis Park, as a part of a national tour in the lead up to the grand finals on Sunday.
Pearson, who grew up in the Riverina town of Hay, said she would like to see the competition bring games to more rural settings in the future.
"As the women's game grows, I'd love to see a game out in the country," she said.
"Obviously the boys have played at the likes of Mudgee and Wagga, so hopefully we can put it to the NRL to get something going.
"I'm sure there'd be some NRLW teams that would love to get out and play some footy in the country."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Since the inaugural season of the NRLW in 2018, the only centres outside of Sydney to host matches are Gosford, Newcastle and Wollongong, places that you wouldn't necessarily describe as country or rural.
Other cities to host games in Australia are Brisbane, Canberra, Gold Coast, Melbourne, Sunshine Coast and Townsville.
Pearson said engaging with country areas is critical, considering so much of the game's talent comes from rural areas.
"There's a lot of talent out in the country and we play a lot of sports, so there's a lot of skilled kids coming through that just need that chance," she said.
"To have the opportunity, to get out to the country areas is amazing.
"I was one of those little kids that was hoping a NRL player would come and visit, so for me to now be able to do that is really exciting."
Some of the country towns to host NRL matches in recent years includes Bathurst, Dubbo, Mudgee, Wagga, Bundaberg, Coffs Harbour and Tamworth.
Sunday's grand final will be played at Stadium Australia in Sydney, between minor premiers and reigning premiers Newcastle Knights and Gold Coast Titans.
The game gets underway at 3.55pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.