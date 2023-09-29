A Wagga forum has heard nuclear energy could significantly reduce power bills as the cost of living continues to rise.
Nuclear energy expert Robert Parker called for an end to the nuclear power moratorium during a forum at the Wagga RSL Club on Thursday night.
It comes as the latest data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics was released, showing electricity prices rose 12.7 per cent and gas prices rose 12.9 per cent in the 12 months to August, reflecting increases in wholesale prices.
The founder of Nuclear for Climate Australia, Mr Parker travelled to Wagga this week where he argued nuclear power is a viable alternative to renewable energy as the nation transitions away from coal.
"I spoke in detail about the incredibly low emissions intensity of nuclear," he said.
"My basic reference for that was the United Nation Economic Commission for Europe which went through the measurable parameters of the benefits of nuclear to the world.
"They looked at emissions intensity and found that nuclear energy has the lowest of any generating source with the exception of low-scale hydroelectric [systems], but that's not really available to us in Australia as we don't have the water resources."
He said the commission looks at the "full life cycle [of the plant], including mining processing, plant construction, operation of the plant and tearing the plant down".
While a crowd of about 40 people turned up for the event, including Member for Wagga Joe McGirr, Mr Parker said it would have been great to have more attend.
"It was well received," he said.
"I had a lot of people come up to me afterwards who were really thankful to have the issue explained in a straightforward manner for the average person on the street in a way that wasn't too scientific," he said.
During the evening, Mr Parker said members of the public asked about the issue of nuclear waste.
Mr Parker said it was important to remember that when nuclear fuel comes out of the reactor, it is a "solid material".
"It's not a liquid that can go out into the environment," he said.
"It goes into a big solid container for some decades and then it will go underground as a solid.
"So it does not have this awful association with a diseasing liquid in a yellow drum that leaks into the [surrounding] environment."
However, CSU renewable energy researcher Simon Wright recently countered claims nuclear is a viable alternative to renewables, saying it is "very unreliable".
For example, he said a quarter of nuclear plants in France have been offline all year due to "problems with reliability," adding that Germany has just decommissioned its last power station "for reasons of cost and safety."
It comes as ABS data revealed inflation data rose for the first time in several months CSU economics professor John Hicks said it doesn't look like the issue of inflation is going away anytime soon.
"We're still getting an increase in prices, and while inflation has tapered somewhat, it's still not down to the levels the Reserve Bank would like see it go," Professor Hicks said.
"There's no apparent likelihood of that happening in the relative future."
With the Reserve Bank set to decide on interest rates again next Tuesday, Professor Hicks believes the rate will remain at 4.1 per cent.
"But we're not out of danger yet, so far as interest rate rises are concerned," he said.
Professor Hicks said the "only way the Reserve Bank can bring the rate down to two or three per cent is by maintaining a fairly tight monetary policy".
"Over the next couple of months that could result in further increases to interest rates," he said.
