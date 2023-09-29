The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Nuclear energy expert Robert Parker tells Wagga forum it's a viable option as data shows power bills still rising

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated September 29 2023 - 6:08pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Wagga forum has heard nuclear energy could significantly reduce power bills as the cost of living continues to rise.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.