Freestyle motocross rider Tommy Richards is looking forward to performing in front of a crowd of over 100,000 people on AFL Grand Final Day.
Richards, his brother Benny, Lockhart's Jackson Strong and Perth's Josh Sheehan are performing in a freestyle motocross show outside the MCG ahead of the AFL Grand Final between Collingwood and Brisbane.
The game is expected to be attended by over 100,000 people and Richards said he was looking forward to soaking in the atmosphere whilst performing ahead of the big game.
"Yeah absolutely," Richards said.
"It should be a pretty insane atmosphere I think and there should be a fair crowd there so I'm pretty excited.
"I don't think I've rode in front of anything compared to 100,000 so it'll be good to hear everyone cheering."
Richards said they will be holding three shows with the first commencing at 9.30am while they will host two additional shows before the big game kicks off at 2.30pm.
