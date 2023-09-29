The Daily Advertiser
Freestyle motocross rider Tommy Richards is looking forward to performing in front of a crowd of over 100,000 people

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
September 29 2023 - 3:25pm
Tommy Richards and Jackson Strong will perform in an FMX show on AFL Grand Final Day that is being held outside the MCG. Picture from Tommy Quinn
Freestyle motocross rider Tommy Richards is looking forward to performing in front of a crowd of over 100,000 people on AFL Grand Final Day.

JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

