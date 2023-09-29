Good old Collingwood has been part of Darrell Price's life forever.
The Wagga man has followed the popular, yet hated, AFL club for more than 50 years and is part of a massive army of supporters that has stood by them through the highs and the lows.
The 64-year-old was introduced to the Magpies by his uncle, a one-eyed Collingwood supporter, and has supported them since. He has now passed his passion for the Pies on to younger members of his family - and even Poppy the pooch.
It's a real family affair and they have gone all out this year as their team looks to secure the club's 16th premiership - and first since 2010 - when it takes on the Brisbane Lions at the MCG on Saturday afternoon.
Mr Price's Ashmont home has been decked out in black and white. Its mailbox has been painted in Collingwood stripes and a banner that hangs across the front reads 'Go Pies!' and 'Hot Pies 2023'.
His grandson Levi Jenkins, 11, is responsible for most of the decorations and the banner also includes the guernsey numbers of players, including that of his favourite Magpie - number 35, Nick Daicos, who is just "too good for everyone".
"Levi's right into it now. He's mixed up with East Wagga in the juniors and out there they'll say to him 'Oh, you can't follow the Pies, Levi' and you he'll go 'why?'. [Any they'll say] because you've got teeth," Mr Price said.
Being toothless is, among others, a common jibe levelled at Collingwood fans. Mr Price has told Levi not to listen to the taunts and to instead focus his energy on his love for the game - and his team.
"He idolises them, Levi does," Mr Price said.
"I've taken them [the grandkids] down to a game. When you take them to Melbourne, they just sit there and they think, wow, is this for real? There's the atmosphere, the crowd, the noise, it's unbelievable."
Being hated is something that drives Collingwood supporters and makes them even more vocal.
Add to that the enormity of the club itself, with its 106,000-plus members, and Mr Price's son, Brody Flynn, believes they are a force to be reckoned with.
"You either love Collingwood or you hate 'em and, as a Collingwood supporter, I love that non-supporters hate them because it's a good club, [with the] most members ... I just love 'em," Mr Flynn said.
The 25-year-old has been a fan all his life and is pumped for Saturday, particularly after the Pies' crushing, late-in-the-game, grand final defeat at the hands of the West Coast Eagles in 2018.
"I can't wait. In 2018 we kind of let that one go and the last one [premiership] was 2010. We're just looking for redemption now, so definitely pumped," Mr Flynn said.
"I reckon if we win it, Pendles [Scott Pendlebury] might retire, but it would just be good to see, especially them older fellas, Pendles and [Steele] Sidebottom, to be rewarded because they're the backbone of the club and they're really breeding these young fellas coming through."
Levi said the Pies will be hard to beat and reckons they'll get up by "five or more" - five points or more that is!
