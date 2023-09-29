The hunt for a missing elderly Wagga women is over after she was successfully found on Friday afternoon.
Police issued text message alerts on Friday appealing for any information that may assist in locating an elderly woman with dementia.
The 80-year-old was last seen at a home on Mimosa Drive in Mount Austin about 10.30am on Friday, September 29.
Officers attached from the Riverina Police District were notified when she couldn't be located or contacted, and inquires to locate her have commenced.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Given the woman had dementia, family members and police officers held concerns for her welfare.
Shortly after 2pm on Friday, NSW Police reported the woman had been located safe and well in Glenfield Park.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.