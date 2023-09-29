The Daily Advertiser
Elderly woman missing from Wagga found safe in Glenfield Park

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated September 29 2023 - 4:33pm, first published 2:30pm
Missing 80-year-old woman last seen at Mount Austin found safe in Glenfield Park. File picture
The hunt for a missing elderly Wagga women is over after she was successfully found on Friday afternoon.

