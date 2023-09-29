The Daily Advertiser
Car, truck crash on Olympic Highway at Yerong Creek

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated September 29 2023 - 6:09pm, first published 1:22pm
A woman has sustained minor injuries after a ute and a truck collided on a Riverina highway shortly before lunch time on Friday.

