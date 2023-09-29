A woman has sustained minor injuries after a ute and a truck collided on a Riverina highway shortly before lunch time on Friday.
Emergency services were called to the Olympic Highway at Yerong Creek, halfway towards Henty, following reports of a crash about 11.45am.
The crash closed the highway's southbound lane, but has since reopened under stop/slow traffic conditions.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said paramedics arrived to find a ute and a truck had collided on the southbound side of the highway.
A woman in her 40s was treated by paramedics at the scene, the spokesperson said.
She did not need to be transported to hospital.
The NSW Transport Management Centre is urging motorists to take caution when travelling through the area.
