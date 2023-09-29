He was a mere eight-year-old schoolboy when he joined the Rural Fire Service and Lake Albert Rural Fire Brigade president James 'Jim' Simpson is now celebrating his 70th year.
Mr Simpson was among the 99 RFS members from across the state to receive a Long Service Medal last week - a recognition of decades of hard work.
Mr Simpson joined the RFS in 1953 when he was in primary school and hasn't ever looked back.
"In 1952 there was a major fire that broke out at Pulletop and my father was president of the Kyeamba Smith Rural Fire Brigade at the time and he was going out in a private truck and I had asked him If I could go out with him," Mr Simpson said.
"He said no, but then when he came back he said 'you know what, how about I put you in the books for next year'."
Mr Simpson's grandfather was president of the Lake Albert Rural Fire Brigade before Mr Simpson's father stepped up into the role that he is now in, so it's safe to say fighting fires is in the blood.
"It's about caring for people and the spirit of helping your neighbours," he said.
For many, home is where the heart is, with one's life possessions within those four walls, and there is nothing worse than seeing a person lose that, according to Mr Simpson.
"To see people's houses burnt is probably the hardest thing I have come across," he said.
"People lose their entire life's workings.
"That one hurts. It's a hard pill to swallow."
Over the decades, Mr Simpson has seen some gnarly bushfires, even having helped out in the 2009 Black Saturday bushfires in Victoria.
"We were sent out to help with the Black Saturday bushfires in Melbourne for a week," he said.
"I remember we were protecting a house in Alexandra - it was a holiday home.
"Our men had worked all night and went out the next day with a bulldozer and me and another guy went to check on the family at the holiday home.
"He used to make jam and he would take some with him everywhere he went.
"I remember he pulled out a bottle of jam from his pocket and said to them 'I don't suppose a bottle of jam will help?'
"They ended up writing to us and thanking us and that was a very touching moment."
Mr Simpson, who has been president of his brigade for 26 years, was also instrumental in the acquisition and build-up of eight firefighting appliances and played a major role in acquiring the land for the current station.
As a group captain and training officer, he has shared his extensive knowledge and leadership skills with the wider Riverina RFS zone.
As for what's kept him in the service for so long, he says it's the sense of camaraderie and mateship.
"I have some really good friends all over the state," he said.
"I've made lifelong friends in the RFS.
"I think what makes a good firefighter is the enthusiasm to work with teammates."
Mr Simpson said things have come a long way since he joined the RFS, from watching his father fight fires with the brigade's only petrol-powered pump to looking on a water-bombing aircraft conduct training on his property. The goal, however, has remained unchanged.
"The first RFS brigade was formed down in Berrigan by the local township to help protect each other," he said.
"That's why Lake Albert Brigade was formed too and that's the main thing - it's about helping your neighbour," he said.
"It's been a very rewarding life."
Mr Simpson said he is proud of the RFS, his brigade and all the volunteers have done over the years to help those in need.
Mangoplah Rural Fire Brigade's Peter Killaea was also awarded a long service medal for 74 impressive years.
Mr Killaea joined the brigade in 1977 and was a valued member until his retirement in 2022.
