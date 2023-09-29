Turvey Park defender Cleo Buttifant overcame some nerves to put forward a strong showing of her talents at the AFLW Draft Combine.
Buttifant was put through a series of tests at Sydney Olympic Park earlier this week alongside fellow New South Wales-based draft prospects.
The draft combine is the last chance for players to impress recruiters ahead of the 2023 AFLW Draft and Buttifant admitted she went into the event feeling that pressure.
'I went into it quite nervous," Buttifant said.
'I thought there was going to be 10 people doing it, but it only ended up being four so that helped settle the nerves a bit because there wasn't as many people.
'It ended up being fine and not as bad as what I thought it was going to be."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Prospects were put through testing which included a vertical jump, running vertical jump, 20-metre sprint and 2km time trial.
Buttifant said that her preparation had involved mainly training for the vertical jump testing and the 20-metre sprint and as a result her 2km time trial didn't go as well as what she would've hoped.
"I went absolutely horrible in the 2km," she said.
"But I kind of expected that as I didn't really train much for the 2km, but the 20-metre I hope I went alright in and in the jumps.
"I've been training for the jumps and the 20-metre the most so I'm hoping I went alright in that.
'I think I was happy with my jumps but when I get the results back I'll then make a judgement."
Buttifant's rise into draft contention has come around pretty quickly and she admitted she was glad she now had a couple of months to herself before the AFLW draft in December.
"Yeah it's come up quickly and now we are just waiting for everything now in December I think it is," she said.
"But I'm glad I get a bit of time to relax and do my stuff before it all gets real."
Buttifant is currently up on the Sunshine Coast competing at the National Youth Touch Football Championships and she said it was nice to be able to get away for a couple of days and take her mind off the upcoming draft.
"It's good just to get away and not have so much pressure on me," she said.
"It's a bit of fun up here and there's not much pressure on needing to perform.
"It's good just to get away for a bit of fun for a few touch games and go to the beach it's great."
Upon her return to Wagga early next week, Buttifant said she'll be back training in preparation for the draft.
"Yeah I'll go back and train," she said.
"I've got a trainer in Wagga and he's been really good with me so I'll go back and train with him."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.