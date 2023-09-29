Among the late officers honoured at a National Police Remembrance Day ceremony on Friday morning was former Chief Inspector Peter McLay.
Inspector McLay was born in Coolamon before moving to Wagga where he attended Mount Austin High School.
After school, a stunt as a banker and pursuing a short cricket career, Inspector McLay joined the NSW Police Force.
Over 35 years, Inspector McLay served in Sydney, Queanbeyan and Lake Macquarie before returning home to Wagga where he forever remains a well-respected officer.
On September 29 every year, loved ones remember both serving and former officers who have lost their lives.
The service was hosted by Detective Chief Inspector Winston Woodward who said this year he is remembering the late Inspector McLay - a colleague, and a good friend.
"I'd like to remember Chief Inspector Peter McLay, a good friend, even though he wasn't serving at the time of his death, if he had of been able to, he would have been," Chief Inspector Woodward said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Over the past 12 months across NSW 14 police officers have lost their lives while working - not including those officers who died while off duty.
Police officers and their families gathered at services around the country on Friday, to mark National Police Remembrance Day.
Acting NSW Police Commissioner Dave Hudson said National Police Remembrance Day was an important day for all police across Australia and the Pacific region.
"Each year we pause to remember these officers for their courage and selfless dedication to protecting the community," he said.
"We also pay our respects to the families, friends and colleagues left behind, who will forever mourn the loss of their loved one.
"Their sacrifice will never be forgotten."
NSW Premier Chris Minns said the day was a reminder of the dangers police officers face every day in the line of duty.
"We owe these men and women a great debt of gratitude and we pay tribute to all the officers we have lost," he said.
Minister for Police and Counter-terrorism Yasmin Catley said it was also a sombre day.
"We can never forget those who have paid the ultimate price in the line of duty," Ms Catley said.
"Our thoughts go out to the grieving families of our fallen officers. The scale of their loss is difficult to conceive but the NSW Police family is there to support them."
