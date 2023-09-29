The Daily Advertisersport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Jake Scott has impressed on his Penrith first grade debut scoring 27 runs in their Twenty20 loss to Eastern Suburbs

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
September 29 2023 - 11:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jake Scott impressed on his Penrith first grade debut scoring 27 runs in their T20 loss to Eastern Suburbs. Picture by Jimmy Meiklejohn
Jake Scott impressed on his Penrith first grade debut scoring 27 runs in their T20 loss to Eastern Suburbs. Picture by Jimmy Meiklejohn

Jake Scott has impressed on his Penrith first grade debut scoring 27 runs in their Twenty20 loss to Eastern Suburbs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.