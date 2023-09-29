Jake Scott has impressed on his Penrith first grade debut scoring 27 runs in their Twenty20 loss to Eastern Suburbs.
A South Wagga junior, Scott made the move up to Sydney over the off-season to play with Penrith on a full time basis after making regular appearances in lower grades over the last couple of years.
Scott admitted that he thoroughly enjoyed the experience and said that he had a lot of fun despite the result not going their way.
"It was really good actually," Scott said.
"The boys were very welcoming and I when I got presented my cap by Nick Adams he was saying a few key things that I picked up.
"About how the brotherhood is going to stay with me forever and when I go out on the field to just play hard and fair and that's all they were going to ask of me.
"That really stuck with me throughout the game and I reckon throughout the rest of my career that's going to stick with me.
"I took a lot out of that and the game itself probably wasn't the result we wanted but I was just really keen to get out there.
"It's been a long pre-season and it was just a lot of fun to be honest, not the result we wanted but hopefully this weekend we can bounce back and get a couple of wins."
Chasing 162 for victory, Scott came to the crease at 4-103 with the game just about out of reach for Penrith.
Scott finished up as Penrith's second highest run scorer with 27 runs off 18 balls which included four boundaries.
Runs can be hard to come by in a T20 innings and Scott said it had felt good to be able to score a few runs in his first knock in the top grade.
"Yeah it wasn't too bad," he said.
"I think when I went out there was a slight chance to win the game but then another wicket fell and the game was pretty much lost when I was in there to bat.
"I've been pretty happy with my game lately and how I've been training, I'm just backing myself in and I have full confidence in my ability.
'I hit two sixes in my first 10 balls so I was pretty chuffed with that.
"It was really fun to get out there and match it with some of the best in Sydney."
Making the move to Sydney was a big commitment for Scott to make and he was glad that he was able to get the nod to make his first grade debut in the first game of the year.
"Yeah definitely and all the credit goes to my parents and my family," he said.
"I wouldn't be able to do it without them, especially mum as she's moved up with me since I moved up and she's helped out a lot with my living stuff.
"To just go out there and reward them for all the hard work they've done too, I just wanted to put my best foot forward for them on the weekend.
"It was also good to have dad and mum there as I was getting my cap presented too, I think it meant a lot to me and also them.
"It was really rewarding."
