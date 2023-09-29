The patience of a Riverina mayor has run out amid concerns his council will "disintegrate" due to the untenable uncertainty created by a seeming lack of demerger action.
The Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional Council issued a plea to the state government this week over claims the demerger process is falling by the wayside.
In August 2022, the previous minister for local government Wendy Tuckerman announced the CGRC - which was controversially merged in 2016 - would be split.
At the council's monthly meeting on Tuesday, councillor Penny Nicholson moved a notice of motion calling for an urgent meeting to discuss delays to the demerger process with the current Minister for Local Government Ron Honeig.
The motion, seconded by Cr Leigh Bowden, called for a meeting to be scheduled "as soon as possible" to "discuss the urgency surrounding the demerger of CGRC and the implications of the delay".
In a statement released on Thursday, mayor Charlie Sheahan backed the move and said it was "about time" the state government took action.
"I have been extremely patient with minister Ron Hoenig, after meeting with him in May, when I expressed the importance of timely action on this important project," Cr Sheahan said.
"Currently the CGRC organisation has key personnel in interim roles as we are unable to offer permanent positions because the organisation is on notice.
"The uncertainty of the current workplace is not a good situation for employees, and many have already left, and I am sure others will be considering their future under the current uncertainty.
"As an elected councillor I have a responsibility to the ratepayers but equally I have a responsibility for our staff and the organisation.
"I am extremely frustrated at the delay in getting the process started, and it will be a difficult and challenging process."
The mayor noted it had now been "over six months" since Labor was elected to government and reminded the minister of its strong opposition to forced mergers before it took power.
He also reminded the minister the government supported an amendment to the Local Government Act 1993 that would put the cost of demerging onto the state government.
"I strongly urge the Minister for Local Government to get moving on this before our council disintegrates," Cr Sheahan said.
"There is just on a year until the next local government elections, and we are still in a position of limbo.
"Our last three letters to the minister, some of which were also sent to the premier, raising our concerns have gone unanswered.
"My patience has run out, and I believe the minister and this government has treated our council, council staff and the community unfairly."
In response to the concerns, Mr Hoenig blamed the previous government.
"This government has inherited a legislative mess from the Liberal-Nationals," the minister said.
When asked about the a lack on action, he said demerging a council is a "legally complex issue" that he is "trying to resolve".
"As soon as we have a path through these legislative challenges, I will make an announcement," the minister said.
