Late-night shoppers were temporarily shut out of businesses and after a power outage briefly plunged a section of Wagga's CBD into darkness on Thursday evening.
Power was cut to almost 380 Essential Energy customers - across an area stretching from Baylis Street across Bolton Park to Day Street and Higgins Avenue, and north to Forsyth Street - about 5.20pm.
An Essential Energy spokesperson said network protection equipment kicked into gear and isolated supply after a truck came into contact with a power pole on Morgan Street.
Crews responded to the location, near Bolton Park, and rendered the scene safe before working quickly to have power restored by 5.55pm.
IN OTHER NEWS
The outage blacked out the traffic lights at the intersection of Morgan and Berry streets, while businesses - including JB Hi-Fi on Morgan Street - were forced to shut.
The disruption also left Wagga Marketplace shoppers in the dark and affected some of the pools at the Oasis Aquatic Centre
The centre said on social media that the unexpected power outage had closed its hydro program pool and toddler pools. The 50-metre outdoor pool, 25-metre indoor pool and the leisure pools were not affected.
Essential Energy urged people to report fallen power lines on 13 20 80 and to stay at least eight metres away from them.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.