Power outage plunges part of Wagga CBD into darkness

Andrew Pearson
By Andrew Pearson
Updated September 29 2023 - 10:18am, first published September 28 2023 - 7:12pm
Late-night shoppers were temporarily shut out of businesses and after a power outage briefly plunged a section of Wagga's CBD into darkness on Thursday evening.

